Ice skating, or a reasonable facsimile thereof, is a new addition to the lineup at the fourth annual Christmas at the Silos scheduled Friday through Dec. 14 at Sixth Street and Webster Avenue.
"Our rink is polyglide synthetic," according to the Magnolia website.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and younger. Several attractions are free, including photo opportunities with Santa, but concerts and skating require paying an admission price, according to the website.
Pop-up vendors planned next weekend include Always Rooney, Between You and Me, Brazos River Supply Co., Hadley Girl, Hazel Village, Hemlock & Heather, Just Peachy, Ramble & Co., Sendero Provisions and Summer Ellis.
Free parking is available in several spots near Magnolia Market at the Silos.
Comedy club
Comedy is coming to downtown, as Savage Finds Antiques & Oddities, 324 S. Sixth St., has announced it will unveil the Silo District Comedy Club.
The official launch date is Dec. 31, according to a press release.
"We are the only antique store/comedy club in the country," the press release states. "We will continue to sell vintage treasures during the day and provide world-class entertainment on the weekends.
"We want to see Waco flourish into the city that it's meant to be. And we feel that Waco needs more things to do and entertainment at night, so we decided to provide an outlet where you can be entertained with laughter and comedy. Our comedians have been featured on Comedy Central, Showtime, CMT, XM/Sirius Rado, Dry Bar Comedy and many others."
More information is available at thesilodistrict.com.
Balcones Sip 'N Shop
Balcones Distilling, Waco's award-winning whiskey maker at 11th Street and Mary Avenue, again is sponsoring a long list of holiday activities and promotions. On Cyber Monday, for example, it is offering 25% off on merchandise sold online.
Next Friday and Saturday, it will have its third annual Holiday Sip 'N Shop, with local vendors, artisans, food trucks, workshops, live music and raffle prizes.
Vendors scheduled to appear include Sendero Provisions, Don's Humidor, Soledad Clay Creations, World Cup Fair Trade Market, Skye Barak Art, Pitaya Bags, Mack Williams Ceramics, Julia Harmon Pottery, Bankston's Comics, Maker's Edge, Woodhall Studio, Black Daisy Boutique and Fox & Gray Boutique.
Food vendors include Baked Bliss, Waffle Chic, Milo All Day, Milk Bottle Cookies and Splendid Oaks Chocolate.
Bankston's will host a free game tournament for ages 8 and older. Ticketed events for ages 21 and older, with prices ranging from $10 to $35 include the Balcones WhiskyWalk, Holiday Cocktail Demo: Housemade Eggnog and a cheese and whiskey pairing with Milo All Day.
For more information, visit balconesdistilling.com.
McGregor tax abatement
Already the home of a SpaceX rocket-testing facility, McGregor apparently is positioning itself to attract even more industry of note.
The city council there is taking steps to create a tax increment reinvestment zone and adopting tax abatement guidelines, which could mean tax breaks and other incentives for businesses choosing the community.
City Manager Kevin Evans said the action is not necessarily being done with a particular company or industry in mind. Rather, it would provide a council-approved approach to dealing with the many inquiries McGregor receives from prospects considering locating in the community that lies within the U.S. Highway 84 growth corridor.
McGregor is home to a sprawling industrial park that includes thousands of acres once owned by the U.S. Department of the Navy, which deeded the acreage to the city after a massive cleanup. The site was used for years by chemical and defense-related companies, serving as home to Bluebonnet Ordnance Plant, Rocketdyne, Astrodyne, Hercules Inc., Beal Aerospace and Phillips Petroleum at one time or another, according to historical accounts.
MidTex show
The deadline is Friday for exhibitors to sign up for a booth or display at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's MidTex Farm, Ranch & Garden Show.
The show is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 1 in the Extraco Events Center, home to the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo, at Lake Air Drive and Bosque Boulevard.
"The MidTex Show offers exhibitors a first-rate forum to present their products and services to Central Texas farmers and ranchers, as well as the weekend farmers and gardeners," according to the chamber. "Visitors to the MidTex Farm, Ranch & Garden show will have the opportunity to view top exhibits of the newest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals and ag-related services and technologies."
Free gardening demonstrations also will be offered.
For more information, call chamber Special Events Coordinator Brittany Knight at 757-5605.
