Multimillion-dollar, high-profile projects have been announced for Waco in recent months, including a 14-screen Cinemark theater with luxury loungers for seating, a $10 million redevelopment of Magnolia Market at the Silos, a Topgolf entertainment venue and Chip and Joanna Gaines' conversion of the Grand Karem Shrine building on Washington Avenue to a boutique hotel.
These are not pie-in-the-sky to Bobby Horner, Waco's city inspection supervisor. He confirmed last week that construction plans for each have arrived at City Hall, were pored over by members of the city's plan review committee and have been returned to the submitting parties with comments, suggestions and requests for clarifications. All in a day's work, Horner said.
"Once the review is complete, everything is good to go, and the construction process can begin. That's the status of these particular projects," said Horner. "At the Magnolia Market site, for example, site preparation already has begun. From what I heard at a meeting the other day, permits for construction are about to be released, and we'll begin to see a lot of activity over there: two or three open pavilions for food truck operators, six individual buildings for vendors, a cottage-type set-up with a courtyard in the middle. Then there is the shout-out to historic Katy Park, a wiffleball field. Plus a whole new entrance, a grand entry off Eighth Street."
Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave., already is Waco's most popular tourist attraction, drawing an estimated 35,000 people weekly to its shops, bakery, family fun zones, food trucks and new coffee shop. Its namesake, two towering old grain silos, now with rusting, rustic exteriors, are not scheduled to receive immediate attention, according to plans pending before Waco's inspection services team, Horner said.
At 701 Washington Ave. sits the three-story, 53,000-square-foot Grand Karem Shrine Building that dates to 1928. The Gaineses bought it from McLennan County for $930,000, and have leased it back to the county on a month-to-month basis as county officials relocated its contents. Now the renovation beckons. Chip and Joanna hired Chicago-based Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners to assist with the transformation.
"The contractors came in probably three weeks ago," said Horner. "I know they're going to have a nice rooftop feature, and they plan to keep some of the historic elements. They are sensitive to those. There also is an open ballroom they plan to use. It's really going to be a neat facility."
The Gaineses have said they hope to open their hotel in 2021.
Horner said Adolfson & Peterson Construction, which oversaw construction of the new $50 million Baylor Scott & White Sports and Orthopedic Center, reportedly will serve as general contractor on the Gaineses' hotel.
Plano-based Cinemark, which has announced that a 14-screen theater will anchor an entertainment complex on I-35 between New Road and Central Texas Marketplace, is "in the same boat" as the Magnolia-related ventures, said Horner. Plans have been reviewed at City Hall and returned to Cinemark representatives for a response. Cinemark is pursuing $5 million in city tax breaks to cover infrastructure upgrades related to its theater.
Meanwhile, consideration continues on Topgolf's submitted plans to place a climate-controlled driving range next to Cinemark. Horner said he believes Waco's Topgolf would be a modified version of Topgolf parks popping up in major metropolitan areas nationwide. He said a preferred Topgolf contractor, ARCO-Murray, forwarded construction plans to City Hall.
"Unless something comes up at the 11th hour, we've done our part," said Horner, commenting on Cinemark and Topgolf. "We're waiting on response from the owners and design professionals. The ball is in their court now. It will be exciting. That whole area of town is about to be transformed."
Electric bill signup
Monday is the deadline to sign up for a City of Waco-sponsored program to help area residents save money on their electric bills.
Called Waco Power Switch, it is local participation in a state program that could save residents an average of $375 a year, says a news release. Electric providers compete for a group's business by offering their best rates, and the lowest rate wins. Registration is free, and anyone interested is invited to visit www.texaspowerswitch.com/Waco by Monday to register.
All registered residents will receive a personal email offer by Feb. 14. There is no obligation to switch. For those who do, the Texas Power Switch team will oversee the transition to a new electric provider, said the release.
Jobless rate dips
Waco's jobless rate continues to fall, according to the latest calculations from the Texas Workforce Commission released Friday.
Unemployment in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes McLennan and Falls counties, stood at 3.0% in December, down from 3.1% in November and 3.3% in December last year, the TWC reported.
The statewide seasonally adjusted jobless rate hit 3.5% in December, up slightly from the 3.4% rate in November. The TWC prepares seasonally adjusted rates for the state as a whole, unadjusted rates for the metropolitan areas. The Midland MSA enjoyed the lowest rate in the state at 2.1%, followed by the Amarillo MSA at 2.3% and the Austin/Round Rock MSA at 2.4%.
Lament for 'Round Bank'
American Bank's "round bank" in Bellmead is scheduled to be demolished sometime in the spring to accommodate a new bank.
That prospect is not sitting well with some, including the architecture critic at the Dallas Morning News, who weighed in on the issue.
Wrote Mark Lamster, a professor at the architecture school at the University of Texas at Arlington: "The 1979 building, a two-story disk of fiberglass-reinforced concrete panels, is to be replaced by a lesser version of itself: a generic, glass-fronted circular structure that, according to American Bank, is more in keeping with the demands of branch banking today."
Lamster called the news "a blow to motorists and architecture buffs alike," and mentioned he tracked down the man who designed the bank, Durwood Pickle, a nearly 89-year-old who now lives in Searcy, Arkansas.
"I would not like to see the building go away," Pickle is quoted as saying, "because I believe it is a nice contribution to the landscape. My client wanted to make a significant statement on I-35, so I designed the attractive round structure to satisfy the request for a unique architectural building."
Pickle earned degrees in architecture and construction from Texas A&M University, and pursued his career in Beaumont and Dallas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.