Waco is getting a new grocery store, and H-E-B is not involved.
It will carry the name East Market and Goods, and will go into the Shoppes at 6 Eighty Four Crossing, which represents a new use for the former Club Alazan nightclub space that haunted that address, and law enforcement, for years.
The grocery store will take 6,600 square feet and will double as a farm-to-table establishment, said Gregg Glime, the local Coldwell Banker-affiliated real estate agent marketing the space. A Louisiana man is taking the plunge.
"They will sell fresh vegetables, and provide a farmer's market set-up on weekends. They will have a big patio where you can enjoy a sandwich or a freshly prepared meal, kind of like Whole Foods," Glime said.
The grocery store should open in three or four months.
"It's in the permitting phase with the city now," Glime said.
At that same locale, Nightlight Donuts will have a drive-thru location. A nail salon, skin-care emporium and Pilates studio also are in the works.
Walmart bonuses
Walmart continues to share the wealth with its front-line workers during what it described in a press release as "these unprecedented times."
Employees in Texas received bonuses totaling $18.87 million on Thursday, and those nationwide collected $180 million in extra green.
"When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its men and women serving on the front lines," according to the press release.
Also Thursday, Walmart announced it has reached its goal of hiring an additional 200,000 associates during a six-week period.
On The Border
All On The Border restaurants in Texas are reopening their dining rooms Wednesday, including Waco's at New Road and Waco Drive.
"All of On The Border's dining rooms will follow all capacity requirements and social distancing protocols," a press release states.
Seating capacity will be reduced to a quarter of normal, per Gov. Greg Abbott's orders.
The restaurants also will undertake "enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures" in "this brave new post-shutdown world," according to the press release.
Insurance rate cuts
Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau Insurance is giving policyholders a COVID-19-related break by refunding more than $20 million, according to a press release.
Auto policyholders will be credited or refunded 15% of their auto insurance premiums for two months, with credits and payments starting May 15. Several other auto insurance providers have announced similar measures.
"Texas' streets have been quieter than usual as everyone joins forces to do the important work of flattening the curve," Executive Vice President Mike Gerik said in the press release.
Fewer drivers on the road and fewer accidents allowed the company to make the move.
GelPro shifting gears again
GelPro, a Waco-based company that makes cushioned, comfortable floor mats for use in offices, medical facilities and home kitchens, is wrapping up its production of 40,000 face shields "distributed to hospitals and doctors' offices all over the United States," co-founder Lisa McMahan said in a press release.
McMahan said GelPro is bowing to demand and selling face shields to individuals in packs containing 25. Visit GelPro.com for more details.
Now, GelPro hopes to shift from face shields to face masks.
"We are testing multiple filter material to try and find an optimum technology that balances particle entrapment while minimizing the resistance to air flow. … It has been our experience testing various designs that if a mask isn't comfortable and easy to breathe through, then people simply won't wear it," McMahan said in the press release.
The company hopes to start production this month.
GelPro also has donated $100,000 in commercial-grade anti-fatigue mats to medical professionals. Many of the mats went to drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers "where our brave medical professionals are standing all day on hard asphalt," McMahan said. "We are committed to doing everything in our power to help end this tragic situation as quickly as possible."
Harmony's high marks
Harmony Public Schools, with locations in Waco, received glowing reviews in a recent edition of U.S. News & World Report magazine.
All 23 Texas high schools in the Harmony Public Schools system were named to America's top high schools in U.S. News' annual ranking.
The compilation included locations in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Laredo, Katy, Sugar Land, Brownsville, Carrollton, Garland, Euless and Beaumont - in addition to Waco.
In determining its top schools, the magazine looks at factors including college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance and college curriculum breadth, according to a press release.
Harmony, born in Texas and now with a statewide presence, is an open enrollment charter system, meaning it is publicly funded and privately operated. The system has a 98% graduation rate for high school seniors, and 100% college acceptance rate.
Waco's high school is called Harmony School of Innovation.
Another Bath & Body Works
The particulars are not yet known, but a drive through a deserted Central Texas Marketplace on Friday revealed Bath & Body Works, known for its lineup of scented oils, candles and soaps, will open a store there.
It is bound for the vacancy beside Marshalls department store.
Waco's Richland Mall also has a Bath & Body Works.
Start Up Waco restart
Start Up Waco, which offers fledgling ventures a place to conduct business and have access to meeting rooms, office space, amenities and professional advice, will reopen its coworking space at 605 Austin Ave. on Monday.
Doors will open at 9 a.m., according to a press release.
At first, only current members with private offices, dedicated desks and a limited number members with a floating desk assignment will be allowed entry, according to the press release.
The space for now will not be open to the public. Anyone who wants to reactivate their membership should email info@startupwaco.com.
Easy Gardener layoffs
Waco's Easy Gardener plant on Franklin Avenue is facing layoffs.
The Texas Workforce Commission last week released a list of companies that have alerted officials and the public of impending layoffs as required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The Easy Gardener Products facility in Waco was among them.
It will lay off an estimated 50 people on June 30, according to the notice.
Building permit roundup
- At a cost of $4.6 million, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, State Highway 6 at Interstate 35, will demolish administrative space and "remodel and renovate" to create 24 new patient rooms.
- First Central Credit Union, 9101 Chapel Road, will get a $150,000 remodel.
- HotWorx Studio, 2324 Marketplace Drive in Central Texas Marketplace, will spend about $170,000 to finish out space for a fitness club.
- D.R. Horton has secured permits to build eight two-story residences on Elephant Butte Drive locally, all with a brick-and-stone exterior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.