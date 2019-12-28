Bare Arms Brewing, the first craft brewery to dip its toe in the Waco market, has been acquired by Two Rivers Beer Co., giving the original more resources to expand its footprint, Two Rivers announced in a press release.
"Two Rivers is owned by Kevin Yackley, a 35-year craft brewer who moved to Waco, Texas, to bring his craft beer to the growing craft scene in Waco and deliver new choices to craft beer drinkers in Texas," the press release states.
The merger, which gives Two Rivers a majority stake and makes Yackley CEO, will bring "significant new resources, including brewing expertise, new capital and marketing capabilities," according to the press release.
"My family and I moved to Waco just over two years ago to enhance the craft beer scene," Yackley is quoted as saying in the press release. "We chose Waco for its beauty, global notoriety, growing population and its fledgling craft beer scene. Bare Arms was the first brewery I visited and knew instantly that I wanted to be a part of the craft growth in Waco. I am proud to call Waco home and very excited to roll up my sleeves, bare my arms and work hard side by side with the Bare Arms team."
Customers soon will see fresh changes at the Bare Arms Brewing taproom on La Salle Avenue, near the Magnolia Table restaurant operated by Chip and Joanna Gaines.
Keith Collier, founder and head brewer of Bare Arms Brewing, wrote that thriving craft drink offerings available locally, the award-winning Balcones Distilling and multiple wineries add to Waco's appeal among tourists.
This alliance, with its recipes, processes and marketing assets, "will help grow craft in Waco, and Bare Arms will remain at the forefront of that growth," Collier said.
Other craft brewhouses locally include Brotherwell Brewing, Waco Ale Co. and Southern Roots Brewing Co. Yet another craft brewery is planned at Eighth Street and Jackson Avenue, where two investors from the Czech Republic now living locally will create Pivovar, an establishment that will also feature a restaurant, bakery and lodging accommodations.
This month, the city of Waco issued a $6 million permit for renovation of the red-brick building there, where interior demolition is well underway.
By the way, the merger involving Bare Arms Brewing and Two Rivers Beer Co. was announced Monday. A photo showing Collier and Yackley enjoying glasses of the finished product appears on the Bare Arms website.
Beauty Brands revival
Beauty Brands will live again in Waco.
A sign outside its building in Central Texas Marketplace, near the Bagby Avenue entrance, says the establishment will open under new management.
Kansas City, Missouri, based Beauty Brands filed for bankruptcy protection early this year and closed 35 stores around the country, including Waco's. But founder Bob Bernstein and his son and former CEO David Bernstein bought about two dozen locations, including 12 in the Kansas City area, and announced plans to reopen them, the Kansas City Business Journal reported in February.
David Bernstein told the Journal he was focused on restoring Beauty Brands' fundamentals, including those relating to employee training and merchandising and sales promotions.
He will serve as CEO of the newly formulated Beauty Brands, a role he held before the brand sold in 2014 to TSG Consumer Partners and former Ulta CEO Lyn Kirby, according to the Kansas City periodical.
Building permit roundup
Several construction permits of note recently were issued:
Chick-fil-A. 4310 Franklin Ave., addition and remodel, $500,000.
Prestige Plaza of Hewitt, retail building and restaurant, 875 and 899 S. Hewitt Drive, no cost estimate given.
Walmart, 733 Sun Valley Blvd., install coolers and repaint parking stripes in selected areas, no cost estimate provided.
Kurbside Coffee, finish out space in Union Hall food hall, Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, $10,000.
