Small business, really small business, is on the minds of McLennan County commissioners and the Waco City Council as COVID-19 continues to swirl.
So much so that both bodies on Tuesday will consider earmarking more than $800,000 in Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. money to mostly mom-and-pop establishments struggling to make ends meet.
Not all the particulars are on the table, but McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said grants of up to $5,000 likely would be made available to businesses employing fewer than 10 people. Spending the money for this cause is a decision resting with the council and commissioners court. The fund often is used to entice business to consider expansion or new development locally, or to sweeten the pot in the face of competition.
Waco has a $415,000 federal Community Development Block Grant at its disposal, and the city and county would match it — each entity allocating a few cents more than $207,000 from the fund, which the city and county both allocate money to annually to support job-creating projects.
Felton said the city-county collaboration would be called the Small Business Emergency Recovery Fund program.
The $800,000 would be allocated from $7.6 million that remains uncommitted in the city-county economic development fund, said Kris Collins, senior vice president of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. Committed but yet unused funding totals almost twice that $7.6 million.
Business Bingo
Mom-and-pop restaurants needing exposure, and orders to go, prompted the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to collaborate on a "Business Bingo" promotion.
"Using social media in a time of social distancing, the chamber was able to provide 48 local restaurants exposure to 50,000 people in a month's time," African-American Chamber President John Bible said in a press release.
The Bingo game captured the imagination of customers and businesses alike, as take-out guests would order food to go, show up to retrieve their meals, pick up a receipt and mark out corresponding blocks on their Bingo cards, Bible said in an interview. They were able to qualify for inclusion in a drawing that saw two winners taking home baskets of goodies worth $250 apiece.
The two chambers made Bingo cards available to the participating restaurants, or cards could be printed out online, Bible said.
"We're in the midst of something very serious, very daunting, and we thought this would bring smiles to faces, let small business know we're thinking about them," he said.
The two chambers called their promotion Starbridge Business Bingo, which represents a blending of logos, the star in the African-American Chamber's and the bridge in the Hispanic Chamber's.
With changes in COVID-19 restrictions allowing "retail-to-go," Bible said the chambers will sponsor a new game targeting mom-and-pop retail stores. Participation is free, and chamber membership is not required. A grand prize drawing has been tentatively scheduled for May 26, Bible said.
More details are available at buylocalwaco.com.
Sascee's in spotlight
Waco's Sascee's Southern Eatery, 719 S. 11th St., will be featured in weekend showings of "The Texas Bucket List."
Sascee's "is the go to place in Waco for good old fashion southern style cooking, Marcia Neal is the creator and owner of the restaurant, and although she has always been called Sascee, serving up soul food was not always her profession," according to a press release from the Emmy Award-winning series, which profiles offbeat and iconic venues around the state.
"Sascee used to work as an events coordinator with Texas State Technical College, but when she started to bring home cooked meals to share with some of the students, she realized she had a talent. Marcia started up a small catering side business, which quickly grew in popularity. With the help of her husband, John, she took a leap and started Sascee's Southern Eatery to meet the demand of her customers' cravings for soul food."
Sascee's, "was a shoo-in" for Bite of the Week honors, according to the press release.
Other segments on this weekend's Texas Bucket List showcase the US Air Guitar Regional Championship in Houston and Mini Tank Battlefield in Hico.
The local CBS affiliate, KWTX-TV, Channel 10, will carry "The Texas Bucket List" at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the program's website.
Texas Power Switch
Experts say electricity use is climbing as families hunker down at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. That in mind, Texas Power Switch is urging residents to join efforts to have electricity providers bid on business in bulk.
Texas Power Switch has been endorsed by the city of Waco, though cities do not pay anything to take part and receive nothing to promote it.
Residency in Waco is not mandatory, according to a press release. To date, more than 20,000 Texans have participated in Texas Power Switch, according to the press release.
Registration is free at www.texaspowerswitch.com, and the deadline is May 19. All registered residents will receive a personal offer email by June 5, and then can decide whether to accept the proposed rate. The Texas Power Switch team will oversee the transition to a new carrier for participants.
More information is available online or by calling 888-376-2077.
Adapting to COVID-19
Businesses and restaurants continue to adjust to the COVID-19 situation, including local entities switching gears and tweaking services.
- L3Harris, which operates an aircraft modification plant in Waco, has announced it will donate $50,000 to United Way programs in Texas cities where most employees work. These include Arlington, Plano, Rockwall, Waco and Greenville, L3Harris spokesman Lance Martin said.
- McDonald's announced it will offer free "Thank You" meals to first responders and health care workers through May 5, "as a token of appreciation to their selfless service," according to a press release. Each meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry-out. It will be available at all meal times and feature sandwiches, drinks and sides.
- Pilgrim's Pride has announced steps to ensure sanitary conditions at its Waco poultry processing plant and to recognize employees. The list includes actions taken elsewhere: social distancing dividers in common areas; availability of masks, gloves and face shields; and the taking of employees' temperatures. Pilgrim's Pride also has relaxed attendance policies, "so people don't come to work sick," made available virtual doctor visits at no charge, and announced $300 bonuses for each employee, $100 now and $200 in May.
- Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, the chain with three locations in Waco, is making protective masks to donate to local hospitals. "Teams of crewmembers are being paid to produce the masks, many of whom had never sewn before this initiative began," a press release states.
- Walmart announced it will hire 50,000 more people to staff its stores.
