At long last, a grocery store may open in downtown Waco.
Local real estate agent Gregg Glime, who has a well-deserved reputation for getting things done, confirmed Friday he has downtown space under contract to a user determined to place a full-service grocery in easy walking distance of all the projects taking shape, including Magnolia Market at the Silos' continued growth, the small shops opening seemingly every month, the new restaurants, watering holes, entertainment venues and hotels.
Glime said acquisition of the building should be completed during the first quarter of 2020, and he expects the grocery to open by the fourth quarter.
"We're still working through due diligence, and there are opportunities for investors," Glime said.
He said the grocery likely would anchor the building, but it would have other users as neighbors, "which is why they are buying a building larger than they need," Glime said. He said he could not yet identify the prospect or the specific address, but would in a few weeks.
"This is an out-of-state entity that has been involved in this type of development before. They moved to Waco about a year ago and found it attractive," Glime said.
Megan Henderson, executive director of City Center Waco, which advocates for downtown improvements, had a one-word response: "Fantastic."
Wind farm construction
Engie, a French multinational energy company, is raring to begin installing more than 100 wind turbines in rural McLennan and Limestone counties, near the 2,000-person Mart community. Called the Prairie Hill Wind Project, it would boast generating capacity of more than 300 megawatts upon completion and, working in tandem with a wind farm in Oklahoma, would allow Engie to meet its contractual obligations to provide power to Walmart.
Loch & Key Productions, of Knoxville, Tennessee, has been hired to capture the construction process, spokeswoman Katharine Torbett said in an email to the Tribune-Herald. The company, founded in 2011, is a full-service video production company whose clients include the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Ripley's Believe It Or Not, Mercedes-Benz, Yamaha and The University of Tennessee, according to the company website.
The company has a full staff of writers, producers, camera operators, animators and editors, working with business clients ranging from "startups to international brands," its website proclaims. Its work often involves creating "economic impact videos," Torbett wrote.
The company has become a frequent collaborator with Engie, including on the Solomon Forks Wind Project near Colby, Kansas, which is providing power to 150 Target stores, she said.
Bank official
Jeff Wall, who helped organize a city of Waco housing department, has been named a senior vice president at TFNB Your Bank For Life, which is based in McGregor and continues to open branches around Greater Waco.
TFNB president David Littlewood said recently in an interview Wall may be assigned to the new Elm Avenue branch TFNB hopes to open in the Train Waco building at 713 Elm Ave. that the bank bought.
As housing director, Wall forged relationships with Neighborworks Waco and Habitat for Humanity, among others, and led efforts to create subdivisions with affordable single-family homes in East Waco. Earlier in his career, he served as a fraud investigator and regional official for the Resolution Trust Corp., which had the task of liquidating government-owned real estate assets during the savings and loan crisis of the 1980s.
H-E-B app
H-E-B's, Waco's dominant grocer, has announced the launch of its new mobile shopping app, which can be used to place orders remotely and has functions intended for in-store use.
Called My H-E-B, the app allows customers to "place orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup or Home Delivery, and the in-store shopper can clip and redeem coupons, find where items are located, and browse the store with an enhanced search function," according to an H-E-B press release. H-E-B said the app offers a more streamlined shopping experience.
More details are available at the H-E-B website.
