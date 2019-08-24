Mission Waco has received another $50,000 contribution toward completing renovations to a former strip of businesses, including a liquor store, at 15th Street and Colcord Avenue. The nonprofit is creating a retail center called The Colcord Center. The new donation came from the Christ is Our Salvation Foundation, Mission Waco President Jimmy Dorrell said.
Helados La Azateca has signed a lease on a single space there and likely will open within two weeks to sell fruit and ice cream, Dorrell said.
"However, due to increased construction costs, we fell short of the amount needed to complete the other two units," he said. "Based on cost estimates, we still needed $176,742 more than we had to complete the adjoining 'B' and 'C' suites."
Mission Waco now will begin start a $50,000 match, and another $76,742 to finish out the remaining space to specifications. As it has done before, Mission Waco will sell symbolic "stock" at $25 per share as an investment in the building.
The Christ is Our Salvation Foundation also gave the original $220,000 match grant that started the ball rolling toward refurbishing the building near where Mission Waco and affiliated ministries operate World Cup Cafe, Jubilee Theatre, Jubilee Food Market and Urban Reap.
Cruz in Waco
Texas Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will visit Waco this week to talk trade during a session scheduled from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Texas Farm Bureau Conference Center, 7410 Fish Pond Road.
Cruz is expected to talk and field questions about trade with Mexico and Canada, and the proposed U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that has been proposed to serve as a replacement to the North American Free Trade Agreement.
"Did you know that Texas alone has over $120 billion in exports to Mexico and Canada annually?" asks a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce invitation to the event. "Tariff-free trade, backed by a strong trade agreement, is vitally important to Texas jobs and our continued economic growth."
For more information, go to wacochamber.com.
Baylor Blend
Baylor University and Common Grounds, a coffee shop just off campus, are collaborating on a coffee blend supporting Baylor Missions.
The Baylor Blend, a 50% Guatemalan and 50% Brazilian coffee "with flavor notes of hazlenut, caramel and apple," will be sold at Common Grounds, which will donate $5 from each bag to the Baylor Missions fund, according to a press release. Baylor Missions, which has scheduled a trip in summer 2021, assists communities in Guatemala and elsewhere.
Baylor Blend also is available at Baylor's Bill Daniel Student Center, 1311 S. Fifth St. and at cgwaco.com. The coffee is sourced from Cafe Aurora," a farm committed to paying fair wages and producing exceptional coffee," according to the press release.
"We are excited to continue our partnership with Baylor University using our collective platforms to make a positive impact in our world," Common Grounds proprietor Blake Batson wrote in the press release. "By supporting ethical companies, we have the opportunity to invest in communities globally by serving our community locally."
Whiskey tariffs
The Reuters news service recently published a story on the harm year-old European Union tariffs on U.S. whiskey have caused distillers.
Because of the EU's definition of whiskey, Waco-based Balcones Distilling has not suffered much from the tariffs, Balcones production manager Thomas Mote said in an email response to questions.
"Most of the whisky we sell is under 3 years old and thus does not qualify as 'whisky' in the UK/EU," Mote wrote. "We're therefore not impacted too heavily by the tariffs on the products we send over there. It's whisky by American definition, but not by European. The amount of whisky we've sent overseas that actually qualifies as 'whisky' by their standards is small enough to not be much of an issue."