Its theaters everywhere remain closed because of COVID-19, but the Cinemark chain remains serious about raising the curtain on a new 14-screen movie house in Waco with bells, whistles and reclining seats.
It has secured a permit from the city of Waco valuing the project at $9.69 million, according to the local Associated General Contractors chapter.
Passersby already know heavy equipment is gouging acreage near New Road and Interstate 35 with a vengeance. That is where Houston-based NewQuest Properties plans fun and games in the form of a miniaturized Topgolf venue, a bowling center, restaurants and other attractions, including the Cinemark theater.
Topgolf temporarily has halted site development, waiting instructions to play through on a project it initially hoped to complete later this year.
Dallas-based Mycon General Contractor acquired the Cinemark permit.
A message on Cinemark's website says, "Our theatres are still closed, but we are working toward a mid-summer opening."
The nearest Cinemark theater to Waco is in Temple.
Besides the 143-acre mixed-use development NewQuest Properties is masterminding, other projects are bubbling to the surface along New Road, near the Pilot Flying J Travel Center and the KXXV-TV headquarters.
Store House Storage has secured permits, including one valued at $3.35 million, to place a three-story self-storage building at 2333 S. New Road. Two additional one-story buildings are planned at that address.
The self-storage units would make sense considering the explosion of apartment construction in that area, which continues.
L3Harris investing
L3Harris Technologies, which operates an aircraft modification facility in Waco employing about 800 people, has announced a "series of initiatives" to benefit the Texas economy during the COVID-19 crisis.
It will accelerate payments to more than 30 small business suppliers in Texas "to support local companies that play a critical role in sustaining the area's economy and ensure the nation's security," according to a press release.
It is making $100 million in accelerated payments to smaller companies in 45 states, though it declined to name them.
L3Harris' clients include the U.S. Department of Defense.
Based in Melbourne, Florida, the company has locations in the Texas cities of Waco, Rockwall and Greenville. It announced plans to invest more than $90 million in research and development initiatives in Texas during 2020.
Restaurant roundup
The restaurant carousel continues unabated in Waco.
Zoe's Kitchen has permanently closed at Valley Mills Drive and Bagby Avenue.
Reid Peevey Real Estate has landed the listing on the vacant Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom building in Central Texas Marketplace.
New occupants of the Union Hall food hall at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue include Around the World, whose specialty is international desserts, and Po' Boy Place, Union Hall spokesperson Matt Cote said.
"Even though both opened during the 25% occupancy phase of the Texas reopening plan, they have received a great response from the community," Cote said by email. "Union Hall continues to operate at 50% occupancy, and we have seen a steady pickup in traffic."
Ceviche Del Mar officially announced its Union Hall opening Thursday.
Waffle Chic owner Shamica Evans has opened a trailer outside Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave., said Carole Fergusson, Startup Waco director of operations and events.
Evans started Waffle Chic last summer and in November, won a $5,000 cash prize from the Startup Waco Event: The Extraco Big Idea Challenge.
"She underwent one-on-one mentoring … with us at Startup Waco to finesse her business plan, build a strategy and finally obtain more financing from TFNB Your Bank for Life for her food truck," Fergusson said. "She has really hustled from her idea to reality within months."
Fergusson said Evans opens weekdays at Pinewood, on Friday evenings and Saturdays at Bare Arms Brewing on La Salle Avenue at the traffic circle.
Her menu includes Classic Chic, Hot Honey Chic and Bacon Pecan Chic, all of which start with two chicken tenders and waffles. Also appearing on the menu are a bacon/, egg and avocado waffle, fruit medley, nutty banana, strawberry cream cheese and strawberry banana Nutella.
For gluten-free chicken, add $1.50 to each entree.
Comptroller's 'Fiscal Notes'
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar including sobering statistics in his most recent "Fiscal Notes" column, saying almost 2 million Texans filed for unemployment insurance benefits from March 14 through May 9, triple the number of claims filed in all of last year. A record 315,167 Texans filed initial jobless claims the week ending April 4. A comparable week last year saw about 13,000 claims.
"It's far too early to say how long these conditions will last, and how deep the trough will go," Hegar wrote in his review. "Many economic measures are only beginning to reflect the crisis. It will be months before we can chart its full dimensions. Fortunately, our state's fiscal position is strong enough to support vital programs for the remainder of this year, and our state's 'Rainy Day Fund' remains healthy. But the legislative session that begins in January 2021 will face significant and perhaps unprecedented changes."
Creative Waco grants
Creative Waco has disbursed its first round of Make It Through Corona grants to local artists, performers and arts-based businesses hit by the crisis.
Receiving the mini-grants valued at up to $500 are Tashita Bibles, owner of Artist-N-U; Beth Richards, owner of Brazos Theatre; Kay Bell, theater and community educator; Judy Steward, quilt artist and instructor; and Trent Sanders, playwright and youth theater camp instructor.
"We want to turn this time of uncertainty and vulnerability into a time of creative opportunity," Creative Waco Executive Director Fiona Bond said in a press release. "Our city and local nonprofits have done a great job providing emergency relief. Now, thanks to the generosity of donors, we can surround artists, performers, and arts-based businesses with the additional support they need to adapt and survive."
Creative Waco hopes to raise $25,000 by June 1.
Business grants
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced last week it has set aside $10 billion for a second round of funding under the Paycheck Protection Program.
This option is being made available through Community Development Financial Institutions, whose priority is to expand economic opportunity in low-income communities, according to a press release.
"Already, more than $40 billion in Paycheck Protection Program funds have been approved for over 353,000 Texas small businesses to help survive the pandemic, and sustain jobs for families," SBA regional administrator Justin Crossie said in the press release.
To find a lender, visit www.sba.gov/paycheckprotection/find.
