Donna Carroll said Thursday she has been selling used books 43 years "debt free" as owner of Golden's Book Exchange on Franklin Avenue. But she's never gone through anything like the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's nerve-racking, sad," Carroll said.
She has closed her shop temporarily to follow rules limiting social interaction. Longtime customers have chipped in to help and generate revenue by ordering Golden's gift certificates online, she said. They or friends will use them when the virus blows over.
Carroll has implemented a protocol to return the favor.
At least two days a week, the shop will be staffed to accept call-in orders and will put the material in the mail. Payments can be made over the phone. In a pinch, Golden's staff may personally deliver the goods, she said.
"More than anything this is a way to keep connecting, keep things rolling," Carroll said.
Golden's also hopes to keep filled its free-book bin on the sidewalk just outside the front door.
At Barnes & Noble, 4901 W. Waco Drive, a manager who asked not to be named said the chain is offering curbside service to customers ordering online. He said the store is receiving "dozens" of calls daily, but more than books or other reading material, customers are wanting to purchase jigsaw puzzles and board games.
"People are buying puzzles like crazy," he said by phone.
Locally owned and independent, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe on South Fourth Street is following the letter and spirit of the non-gathering directives.
"Due to Waco's shelter-in-place order, Fabled will be closed to in-store shopping and curbside pick-up," according to a post on its website. "We are still shipping books and delivering local Indoorsy boxes for both kids and adults."
Indoorsy boxes include books and other items selected by staff based on an order form with information about reading preferences, and reading level for children. Children's boxes come with a list of suggested activities, and adult boxes come with the option to add wine by the bottle or beer by the can.
New arrivals include Joanna Gaines' cookbook, "Magnolia Table, Volume 2, A Collection of Recipes for Gathering," which is priced at $35. A new work by Chris Guillebeau, author of bestsellers "The $100 Startup" and "Side Hustle," might prove quality reading in this season of economic uncertainty. Titled, "The Money Tree: A Story About Finding the Fortune in Your Own Backyard," it attempts to drive home the point that "you are never at the mercy of fortune as long as you have an appetite for hard work and a willingness to step outside your comfort zone," according to promotional material.
Elsewhere on the book-buying scene, Brazos Books, 1412 N. Valley Mills Drive, next to Schmaltz's Sandwich Shoppe, calls itself "Waco's home for crazy cheap books." The place is great for browsing, but its close quarters are not compatible with 6-foot-distancing rules. No word yet on other options.
For sports fans, Tribune-Herald colleague John Werner had a recent column on baseball books to savor during down time. His list includes Jim Bouton's irreverent "Ball Four," the tragic "Eight Men Out," the historic "Only The Ball Was White" and the quirky "Veeck as in Wreck."
$1.20 unleaded
Rudy's Country Store, near Waco's traffic circle, probably better known for barbecue than gas pumps, was charging only $1.20 a gallon for regular unleaded on Saturday, by far the lowest in Greater Waco, according to GasBuddy.com, which tracks prices nationally.
The deals at Rudy's were impressive, but hardly tops in Texas.
JD's Travel Center in Salado was asking 99 cents a gallon for regular unleaded, according to a GasBuddy.com roundup Friday. Meanwhile, an old-fashioned gas war apparently has broken out in the Sherman-Denison metropolitan area of Grayson County, where 12 of the 15 lowest gas prices were reported in GasBuddy.com's list.
According to a AAA Texas report Thursday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $1.89, which was 8 cents less than the norm a week earlier and 86 cents below the average one year ago.
U.S. demand for oil has declined to 5.1 million barrels a day, a 52-year low, according to Energy Information Administration figures cited by AAA Texas.
Nightlight masks
Nightlight Donuts, a success story championed by twin brothers Jackson and Eric Wren, has joined other businesses in recalibrating for the cause.
"We've temporarily shut down all donut-making endeavors, and switched as many employees as we can to medical mask production," Jackson Wren said in an email.
He said they procured a supply of material, scraps really, that had been previously used as sanitized coverings for medical equipment during delivery to medical facilities. Turns out, this material could well serve the needs of medical mask production.
A local physician provided tutorials on creating masks specifically for medical use, and the Nightlight staff "spent all last week making prototypes" adequate for medical personnel and first responders, according to the email.
Employees will continue making the masks "from now until this thing is over. We'll do this for as long as it lasts, even if it means continuing to make medical masks once our storefront is open."
Nightlight, heretofore a mobile operation, has committed to space in the commercial and dining venue taking shape at State Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 84, in a building that once housed nightclubs.
The Wrens said they have swapped doughnut ingredients for mask makings, including sewing machines and suitable material. They are regularly donating batches of N95 masks to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and soon will approach Ascension Providence in Waco. They also welcome feedback from frontline medical providers needing masks.
Waitr alcohol
Waitr, an on-demand delivery service used by several Waco restaurants, now can provide beer and wine with its food deliveries, the company announced.
"We are doing everything possible to find ways to help our restaurant partners provide more services to diners in need like the addition of alcohol delivery," Waitr CEO Carl Grimstad said in a press release.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Waitr is offering no-contact delivery for all restaurant and grocery orders, working with restaurants to waive delivery fees, deploying marketing programs and providing gloves and sanitation spray to drivers, according to the press release. The company also has said it will pay any employee who gets quarantined or contracts the virus.
