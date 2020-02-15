Veteran car dealer Mark Stewart has become a partner in the Bird-Kultgen Ford dealership at 1701 W. Loop 340.
He joins Peter Kultgen and Claire Kultgen McDonald as owners and operators.
“I am excited for Mark to take this next step to become a partner and co-owner in our business while continuing to serve as our general manager,” McDonald wrote in a statement released to the Tribune-Herald. Stewart joined Bird-Kultgen two years ago, moving over from Jim Turner Chevrolet, formerly John McClaren Chevrolet.
Stewart has 21 years of dealership experience in sales, finance, insurance, advertising and dealership management. He is a fourth-generation Wacoan, graduated from Midway High School and received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Baylor University in 1999.
Stewart serves on the boards of the McGregor Chamber of Commerce and the McGregor Education Foundation, and on the executive committee of Partners of McLennan County.
Bird-Kultgen has been Waco’s Ford dealership since 1936.
Gas prices
Gas prices continue to hover around the sub-$1.90-a-gallon level in Greater Waco, and the statewide norm likewise is dropping. AAA Texas reported Thursday the norm for regular unleaded around the state has dropped to $2.08, a 3-cent drop from the previous week. A gallon of unleaded remains 10 cents more than motorists in Texas were paying this time last year, but the difference has been steadily shrinking, according to AAA.
The national average for regular unleaded on Thursday was $2.43 a gallon.
Some concern has surfaced that, of all things, the COVID-19 disease caused by a coronavirus that started infecting people in China last year could put the brakes on falling prices. Concerns have surfaced that OPEC may cut crude production because of the virus’ drag on global oil demand, AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster wrote in a press release.
Permian Basin
The United States is not a member of OPEC, but as Waco-based economist Ray Perryman told the Waco Rotary Club last week, it has become the largest oil producer in the world, meaning the Middle East does not have this country over a barrel to the degree it once did. Again, Texas finds itself at the epicenter of this black gold bonanza, with production in the Permian Basin that stretches from west of Midland-Odessa to southeastern New Mexico topping 4.3 million barrels of oil daily, Perryman told Rotarians.
The Midland Reporter-Telegraph newspaper reported in February last year that Permian Strategic Partnership projections presented to the Midland City Council show the basin will increase production to 6 million barrels a day by 2025, “which would be the fourth most in the world.”
The area would find itself only behind Saudi Arabia, 11.5 million barrels a day; Russia, 10.4 million; and the rest of the United States, 8.3 million. Alaska has oil reserves contributing millions to that total.
Technology is to be credited, or blamed, depending upon one’s political or environmental stripe, with the gusher the Permian Basin is producing. Hydraulic fracking, which is the use of pressurized fluids to create cracks in underground rock formations, releasing petroleum, among other things, has been a game-changer for the industry.
Perryman said climate change is an indisputable fact, its reality not worthy of serious debate. But ongoing efforts to move away from fossil fuels will remain a slog, said Perryman, who suggested hydrocarbons will remain this country’s dominant industry source for the next 25 years.
Pollen sensor
A new item has appeared on the menu at Brown House Cafe: a pollen sensor.
A press release crossed this desk pointing out that seasonal allergies affect more than 50 million residents in the United States, and Waco residents are no exception. Brown House Cafe, 9110 Jordan Lane in Woodway, “is helping those living in Waco understand their seasonal allergies and pollen counts better, thanks to an automated pollen sensor, Pollen Wise.”
“We have and will continue to strive to be good stewards to the community, ensuring to take care of the well-being of our fellow citizens,” proprietor Chad Trail wrote in the press release. “We are meticulous about the quality of ingredients that go into the made-from-scratch food we serve, and we now can add to the well-being of the community by getting this valuable information out to help allergy sufferers live better and more fulfilling lives.”
Pollen Wise, a Utah-based technology company, provides hourly reports to allergy sufferers all over the nation, and chose Brown House Cafe to host a sensor whose data is available on its Pollen Wise app.
As fans know, Brown House Cafe was started by longtime local restaurateur and good guy Danny Brown, who is dealing with health issues.
1,000 Friends
Anyone wanting to talk about the Waco economy while sneaking a peek at the new Union Hall food hall at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue is invited to the next 1,000 Friends Monthly Roundtable from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“The monthly series includes updates from various stakeholders working in the greater downtown area, including the city of Waco, the Public Improvement District, the City Center Waco and the Waco Chamber’s economic development team, among others,” according to publicity material.
The group meets at various locations, and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce website includes updated information on meeting times and places.
