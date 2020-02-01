Dining establishments with an Asian flavor, and others moving into formerly Asian-themed establishments, continue to proliferate in Waco. Leaders of the movement include Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse on the Interstate 35 frontage road near Valley Mills Drive, in the Orscheln-anchored center.
Crews could be seen Friday smoothing what appeared to be a freshly poured slab. The site is a whopper, so Ichiban apparently is expecting to serve sizable crowds. Real estate agent Gregg Glime, who brought Ichiban to Waco, could not stop raving about its potential effect on the local dining scene. He said Sean Lin, owner of Fuji Steakhouse adjacent to Richland Mall, is the driving force behind Waco's Ichiban.
Efforts to reach Lin for comment were not successful.
A website for the Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse location in Liverpool, New York, states specialties include sushi, tempura, teriyaki and hibachi dishes prepared tableside. Ichiban also serves specialty cocktails.
Elsewhere in Waco, a Vietnamese restaurant, Pho! Etc., has opened in the former Genghis Grill space on New Road, near Waco Drive and Academy Sports & Outdoors. Around the corner, in the long-vacant Chinese Kitchen building, 416 N. Valley Mills Drive, Saffron Express will open soon to serve Indian and Pakistani food. The sign says it will offer 100% halal dishes, meaning meat preparation will adhere to Islamic dietary laws.
Downtown, at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, The Blasian Asian continues to finish out space in the new Union Hall food hall. Blasian Asian owners previously operated a food truck on University Parks Drive.
Though not necessarily Asian-inspired, a specialty shop called Rush Bowls is planned at 1701 Hewitt Drive. A building permit has been issued for finish-out work valued at $247,000. Rush Bowls started in 2004 in Boulder, Colorado, and features fresh fruit and vegetables with healthy toppings, including honey and granola, to create "thick and creamy" bowls, according to its website. The nearest Rush Bowls to Waco is on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. The website says these bowls come in several categories: Enlightened, Comfort, Adventure and Acai. There is even a Bow Wow Bowl for four-legged friends. It includes banana, peanut butter, milk, frozen yogurt, and a Milk Bone topping.
Magnolia Market expansion
Chip and Joanna Gaines are getting serious about that $10 million expansion at Magnolia Market at the Silos.
John W. Erwin General Contractor, of Waco, secured at least 11 permits related to the project on Jan. 24, according to the Associated General Contractors of America newsletter provided by Waco's office.
Permits were issued for components identified as Magnolia Food Truck Canopy, Magnolia Cafe Pavilion, Magnolia Storage, Magnolia Ballfield Canopy and Magnolia Concession Building, in addition to permits issued for five Magnolia Retail buildings, according to the newsletter.
All work is planned at Sixth Street and Webster Avenue, the Magnolia Market complex that attracts more than 30,000 visitors weekly, according to estimates local tourism officials have provided the Tribune-Herald.
Poco Loco Supermercado
A sign promising an opening soon has been hanging outside the long-vacant building at North 25th Street and Bosque Boulevard. Now it appears a Poco Loco Supermercado grocery store will make the message ring true.
The Hispanic-themed grocery chain with eight locations in Texas, including three in Austin, has taken out a building permit to repair the 37,000-square-foot structure idle since 2014. A Winn-Dixie property once upon a time, it later hosted a string of stores catering to Hispanic tastes and preferences, including Super Plaza, Fiesta Mart and La Providencia.
Now Poco Loco will take a crack at serving the growing Hispanic population in North Waco, and especially in that neighborhood where the presence of Latin-owned enterprises is growing. The permit it secured places a $175,000 value on improvements, but obviously numbers could change.
The Poco Loco website says its stores maintain produce, grocery, bakery, meat and dairy departments. The Waco City Council in 2018 approved a variance that would allow Poco Loco to sell alcohol for off-premise consumption. Such an arrangement is a must since it would operate within 300 feet of Provident Heights Elementary School.
Pier 1 prospects
Apparently the Pier 1 Imports store at Central Texas Marketplace has survived the company's plans to close 450 locations. At least that is what the International Business Times reported in a recent online article.
It published what it said was the list of Pier 1 locations not long for this world. The list includes 16 in the Lone Star State but none in Waco. Local Pier 1 staffers said they could not comment.
Ollie's opening
Meanwhile, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, a fast-growing deep-discounter with a revolving product line, will hold a grand opening for its Waco store Feb. 26, according to its website and a billboard on Valley Mills Drive.
Ollie's will occupy the former Toys R Us space at 5200 W. Waco Drive.
Sedberry liquidation
Individuals holding signs carrying a message that Sedberry Furniture, 1726 Austin Ave., is holding a sale to liquidate $1 million in merchandise could be seen at several major intersections last week. Whether Sedberry is quitting business remains undetermined from this vantage point. Proprietor Brad Sedberry did not return inquiries Friday. He said in an interview last year he had received inquiries on the building's availability, prospects intrigued by its proximity to the burgeoning downtown Austin Avenue corridor.
Josh Carter, with Coldwell Banker Commercial, confirmed Friday the 38,740-square-foot structure remains on the market priced at $1.4 million. He said he does not know the timetable for Sedberry moving out, or if the furniture store would depart before a sale is consummated. The structure, which once was an H-E-B grocery store, sits across from the Waco-McLennan County Central Library and is a "fantastic piece of real estate," Carter said.
He said he has had serious discussions with two grocery-related prospects, including a "specialty grocery store I had under contract." He said negotiations with that possible buyer wound down just recently without a deal being struck, but another grocer now is kicking tires.
"That would be a perfect fit, considering its past," Carter said.
Pure Barre
Waco native Ginnie Lowder, who studied design and architecture at the University of Texas and spent six years in New York City plying her trade, has returned home to open Pure Barre at Ninth Street and Austin Avenue, where she carved out a corner of the National Lloyds Building.
Pure Barre is a franchised chain of fitness emporiums specializing in full-body workouts whose movements are similar to those of ballet.
"While in New York, I enjoyed Pure Barre as a client, so I thought I would bring it back to my hometown," Lowder said in an interview. "I wanted a special place and chose the bottom floor of National Lloyds. I have an 1,800-square-foot location, and I'm in the soft opening phase. I will hold lot of free classes over the weekend to get the public acquainted with us."
The Pure Barre website says the chain has more than 500 studios in North America with almost 600,000 clients.
