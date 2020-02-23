Carefully smoothing a map in his downtown McGregor office, industry recruiter Andrew Smith points to an amber swath. There, he said, he could fathom a big company investing $750 million to $1 billion on something, anything that would change the game, set and match.
“Oh, yeah,” said Smith, asked if he truly believes a Fortune 100 heavyweight would seriously consider the community 15 miles west of Waco on U.S. Highway 84, with a population at last count of 5,209. After all, as Smith reminds, SpaceX, “one of the most technologically advanced companies in the world,” tests rocket engines in McGregor that someday may power a craft to Mars. The rumble and boom can be heard as far away as North Waco.
Closer to earth, and to downtown McGregor, the stars have aligned with civic pride to convert a grain barn on Jefferson Avenue to The Exchange, a community gathering place and venue for weddings, trade shows and much in between. The McGregor Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will hold its annual banquet there March 5. High school seniors will have their prom on April 18, a concert by country crooner Doug Stone is scheduled May 2, and the Tejano band Lokura DTC will perform May 9, said event center manager Cassie J. Thomas, who led a tour as a family prepped for Saturday nuptials.
“All told, costs have run just shy of $2 million,” said Smith of the transformation that started when the McGregor Economic Development Corp. bought the building. Encased in sheet metal, the barn dated to the 1930s and was the scene for buying and selling grain for decades. Described as “rustic but elegant” in promotional material, the place will accommodate up to 600 guests seated at round tables and 950 for a cocktail event.
Smith called The Exchange an asset contributing to McGregor’s quality of life. No longer will the community scramble to hold events in remote locales, such as a hangar at the McGregor Executive Airport or outside the county. The Exchange is the city’s own, he said, and its presence already is creating ripples. Smith and his colleagues, including the chamber’s Dinah Mills, are surveying the market to gauge interest in placing a hotel in McGregor. Only one operates there now, Atria Hotel RV, with fewer than 50 rooms.
The Strand, located on South Main Street, has closed after once housing several shops. Smith recently hosted a couple of entrepreneurs who toured the property, and there was a mention of opening a bridal shop.
Nearby, at 323 S. Madison St., Chip and Joanna Gaines’ McGregor House Bed & Breakfast remains a tourist draw, “with dozens piling out of their vehicles daily to take selfies,” said Smith. “I see people I don’t recognize walking out of Cuppiecakes, the dessert shop, carrying four dozen cupcakes.”
Cuppiecakes owner Susie Hughlett, who politely told customers she would be right with them as she conducted a phone interview, said business could not be better. The Exchange should prove icing on the cake.
“Oh, man, I think it’s going to be great for the city,” said Hughlett, who lives in Hewitt. “This is such a great little town, with celebrations such as Founders Day, but The Exchange means the opportunity for more formal events.”
“It should prove great for the morale of the community,” she added.
Cuppiecakes has sold goodies in McGregor six years, starting out on Third Street before relocating to South Main Street and space next to The McGregor Mirror newspaper offices. Hughlett said she has a larger kitchen, and enjoys paying off a mortgage rather than signing lease renewals.
“It’s not registered as historic, but I think it’s been here since 1910, has the old tile ceilings. We love it,” said Hughlett of her digs. “The Magnolia House is literally right behind us, and there are tour buses and self tours passing through all the time, with people walking through to see what’s going on in McGregor. It think it’s still a secret, a gold mine about to boom.
“I think we got here at just the right time,” Hughlett said.
Progress on and around The Exchange site has just begun.
Nearby, the Scale House, where huge trucks loaded with fertilizer and grain were weighed back in the day, is undergoing remodeling for a use yet to be determined. An old jail, still with one cell, will receive similar attention.
Thomas said wedding parties could use the former hoosegow as a waiting area shortly before the ceremony. Smith, who is happily married, joked the venue could represent the loss of freedom in more ways than one. Later, Smith said, an open-air pavilion is planned to host an array of events, including possibly live entertainment and farmers’ markets.
Bottom line, said Smith, development is churning, one project feeding off another. Beneficiaries include the restaurants and shops on the city’s main drag, or just beyond, places such as Coffee Shop Cafe, Luigi’s Italian Restaurant, Gigi’s Tiny Treasures and Vibe Main Street Market among others.
Progress begins and ends with people, and Smith said more are bound for McGregor, drawn by its small-town atmosphere, quality school district and easy access to amenities in nearby Waco, and to those in Dallas and Austin. A 400-home subdivision is rising along Cotton Belt Parkway.
The estimated 500 people employed at SpaceX are beginning to feel more at home in McGregor, said Smith, a Marine Corps veteran from a military family whose pre-Texas stops took him to Virginia, North and South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. He said a SpaceX engineer has bought an older home within the city limits and plans a renovation. Talk has surfaced about other older properties being repurposed as short-term rentals.
A Vision 2030 plan is in place to track progress.
Records, said Smith, show McGregor leaders have discussed creating a community venue comparable to The Exchange since the 1930s.
Now, the time is ripe, said Smith. SpaceX’s presence in McGregor impresses those who Smith rubs shoulders with at economic development conferences. The city has a massive 10,000-acre industrial park, unheard of for a city its size. Waco is booming just up the road, its ripples spreading throughout Central Texas. And McGregor, said Smith, is blessed with elected leaders determined to “leave their politics at the door,” and do what’s best for residents.
“We can’t waste this opportunity,” Smith said.
