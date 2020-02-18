Former Baylor University head coach Matt Rhule is pulling up his Central Texas stakes, putting his 8,150-square-foot Woodway home on the market.
After leaving Baylor to take a new $70 million contract and a head coaching job with the National Football League's Carolina Panthers, Rhule has listed the house with Magnolia Realty for $2.5 million. The five-bedroom, five-bath estate sprawls across acreage on Sendero Lane in the Badger Ranch subdivision.
Magnolia agent Haley Holden said her team showed the home to multiple lookers over the weekend. A serious prospect has emerged.
"We're definitely on the right track to getting it sold, that's safe to say," she said.
The house was built in 2011, and the Rhules bought it after he took the top Baylor job in 2016. Holden said the Rhules, working with Magnolia Design and Construction, added a pool, pool house and other amenities.
Other amenities include a formal dining room, executive office, butler's pantry, a theater room, temperature-controlled wine cellar and an elevator to conveniently maneuver throughout the home, says the listing.
"The true highlight of this property is all the opportunities to entertain, in grand style, with over 3,000 square feet of covered exterior space, a sprawling in-ground pool, basketball court and an abundance of land for recreation," says the listing. "Other bonus spaces include a newly added pool house by Magnolia Design and Construction and attached gym space."
Holden said she has marketed properties with larger asking prices, including ranches, but none with the amenities found at this address.
"I think it's a blessing to have the opportunity to list it," she said.
News of the Rhule house hitting the market is being reported by media outlets around the state and nationally, with some characterizing the home as a mansion. The Philadelphia Business Journal noted that property and listing records show the Rhules bought the home in 2017 for nearly $1.5 million.
The property tax burden on the home in 2019 was $46,608, according to magnoliarealtywaco.com. That same site says a buyer would shell out $9,146 monthly to buy the residence on a 30-year fixed mortgage, with a $500,000 down payment and a 3.5% interest rate.
That price would include insurance and homeowners' association dues.
