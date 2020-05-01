The “calm before the storm” is how Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham described his March snapshot of local economic activity.
Good or bad, the Greater Waco Economic Index looked nothing like it will in April, after suffering through the COVID-19 meat grinder.
But the scene was rosy in March, Ingham said in this month’s report, prepared for the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald. He uses data dating to the year 2000 to gauge employment, home sales and construction, hotel/motel revenue, retail spending and more.
The GWEI raw score of 134.3 was down slightly from 134.6 in February, but still up solidly from the 130.4 registered one year ago.
Again, home sales were the straw that stirred the drink. A total of 267 existing residences changed hands in March, 4.3% more than in March last year. Through three months, 641 homes sold in the Waco area, according to the Waco Multiple Listing Service, upon which Ingham relies.
Through March home sales had risen 5.8%, Ingham reported.
“The Waco . . . residential real estate market quietly continues to put up record numbers through the first quarter of the year in terms of closed sales, the average price of those sales, and the inflation-adjusted total dollar volume of sales activity,” Ingham wrote in his summary.
Totals in March and in the first three months of the year set all-time highs, Ingham added.
“The first-quarter average home sale price was up by 8.6% compared to the first quarter of a year ago, which in turn was up by 13.5% compared to the first quarter of the prior year,” said Ingham, adding perspective.
Raw figures show homes sold in March carried a $226,182 price tag on average, nearly $30,000 more than the average in March a year earlier.
Homes carrying a $140 million combined value were sold the first quarter. Twenty years ago, sales had a first-quarter value of $59 million.
Inflation-adjusted spending on lodging in Waco “was especially impressive given the fact that hotels and motels in the city likely began shutting down activity well before the end of the month of March,” Ingham said.
Revenue in March alone eclipsed the same month last year by 10%, $5.3 million versus $4.8 million, and rose 4.5% for the quarter.
Ingham said those numbers will nosedive beginning in April.
Ironically, next week is National Travel & Tourism Week, and the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau on Friday issued a statement on tourism’s impact locally. Highlights include the following:
- Tourism accounts for 10.1% of McLennan County’s employment.
- Tourism is the fifth-largest employer in the county.
- In 2019, Waco’s hotel occupancy rate was third-highest in Texas.
- Waco attractions welcomed 2.4 million visitors last year.
- The Waco economy saw $396.9 million in direct travel spending in 2019.
But times have changed, and quickly. The American Hotel & Lodging Association predicts that 64,072 people in Texas employed in the hotel industry alone will lose their jobs due to COVID-19-related issues, which is 44% of the 145,617 total.
Housing construction took a tumble in March, said Ingham, with 41 permits issued for new homes compared with a monthly record 70 in March 2020.
Dealership parking lots may be in a slow spell now, but spending on vehicles during the first quarter exceeded those last year by 6.8%, Ingham reported.
In March alone, the increase had fallen to 1.2%.
Waco’s economy created an estimated 1,200 jobs between March last year and this year, but employment growth has stagnated at 1.4%.
“The unemployment rate has been steadily on the decline but spiked upward in March to 4.5% compared to 3.4% in March 2019. Whether that is related to COVID-19 is yet to be determined, but the same phenomenon can be observed in other metro areas as well,” Ingham said.
Retail spending had not collapsed through March, though COVID-19 threatened. More than $979 million was spent January through March, nearly $50 million more than merchants took in a year earlier.
The cities for which sales tax is analyzed include Waco, Bellmead, Beverly Hills, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Lorena, McGregor, Robinson, West and Woodway.
“This March/first quarter report feels a bit like the ‘calm before the storm,’ as it seems likely the economic contraction forced upon the Greater Waco metro area will begin to show up in the April data,” Ingham said.
