Chip and Joanna Gaines and their Magnolia business announced they will bring a new hotel to downtown Waco in the former Grand Karem Shrine building they bought from McLennan County last year.
In a press release Thursday morning the “Fixer Upper” stars announced a partnership with Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners that will renovate the building at 701 Washington Ave. into a hotel scheduled to open in 2021. It is about four blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos.
An official name was not announced.
“Home is a feeling, created by and for the people you love and share your life with; it’s a state of being known and loved just as you are,” Chip and Joanna Gaines are quoted as saying in the press release. “That is our dream for this hotel — that it would serve as an extension of the way we feel about our own home and all it represents to us, and that every guest who comes to stay would experience that same sense of belonging and community.
“We’re honored to work alongside Ben Weprin and his team at AJ Capital Partners to bring this place to life.”
The county sold Magnolia the more than 53,000-square-foot building for $930,000 and a neighboring county garage for $500,000. The county bought the it for $383,000 in August 1995, after the Karem Shrine relocated to a new headquarters off North River Crossing. The downtown building has housed county health services offices and a child support court but was more than half empty at the time the county sold it.
The structure, built in 1928, "will undergo an extensive historic restoration that will convert the former county office building into a three-story, handcrafted hotel featuring a rooftop terrace, a grand ballroom and ground floor restaurant and café," the Magnolia press release states. “The hotel’s design will evoke Joanna’s affinity for timeless, classic details, while also preserving the building’s rich history and highlighting its distinctive architectural features.”
“Reviving timeless, historical buildings is at the core of what we do,” AJ Capital founder and CEO Ben Weprin said in the press release. “We are excited to partner with Chip, Joanna and the Magnolia team to bring an authentic hotel experience to the growing and lively community of Waco.”
