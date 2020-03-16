Magnolia Market at the Silos and other Magnolia retail ventures will close Tuesday due to the threat of the 2019 novel coronavirus, the company announced Monday.
The Silos will remain closed until March 30, along with the Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Press, Magnolia Table and the Little Shop on Bosque.
"The safety and health of our guests, community and incredible team is just too important to us to remain open during this time," the company said in a social media announcement.
Magnolia had already canceled its Spring at the Silos event, which was scheduled March 12-14.
The Silos complex alone attracts an estimated 1.6 million visitors a year, making it by far the biggest tourist attraction in Waco. Other attractions that have closed in the last week due to the worldwide pandemic include Cameron Park Zoo, Dr Pepper Museum, Mayborn Museum, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and Lake Waco Wetlands.
Meanwhile, the Extraco Events Center on Monday announced that it will cancel or postpone all events through April 17.
Postponed events include Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting State Championship, McLennan County Go Texan Fundraiser, Central Texas Comic Con, Texas Appaloosa Horse Show Bluebonnet Circuit, Waco Family Fun Fest and Paint the Future Scholarship Show.
Canceled events include Carden Circus, South 40 Outdoor Expo, Heart O’ Texas Fair Invitational CDE Contest and NCEA National Championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.