Chip and Joanna Gaines, the couple key to the transformation of Waco’s tourism industry, spent 2019 dreaming even bigger.
The former HGTV stars, under their Magnolia brand, bought a handful of landmark Waco properties in need of fixing up, announced plans to launch a media network with their own cable channel and unveiled an expansion of Magnolia Market at the Silos that will roughly double the attraction’s size.
In April, Magnolia announced plans to launch a joint venture with Discovery Inc., parent company of HGTV. The still-unnamed venture will start with a cable network and app scheduled to launch this summer, followed later by a subscription streaming service.
In June, Magnolia Market at the Silos unveiled a $10.4 million expansion plan with new shops, a whiffle ball field, gardens and updates to the existing complex including water features, brick walkways, shaded areas and more lighting. Guests got their first taste of the expansion when Magnolia Press Coffee Co. opened in October.
The centerpiece of the expansion now sits just over a mile away. The couple bought the former Second Presbyterian Church building, a historical landmark at 510 N. 13th St., in 2017. This year, they revealed a plan to restore the structure and transport it to Magnolia Market, where it will become a focal point.
In February, Magnolia bought the 129-year-old Cottonland Castle, a landmark of the Castle Heights neighborhood.
The Gaineses had admired the castle for decades and had even tried to buy it previously, a spokesperson said at the time. The building requires extensive restoration thanks to neglect and water damage suffered as it changed hands several times over the years.
Two weeks after buying the castle, they bought the 151-year-old Fort House from the Historic Waco Foundation, which had used the home as a museum for years. The house, at 503 S. Fourth St. and just two blocks from Magnolia Market, was built by in 1868 by William and Dionita Fort.
“This has not been an easy decision,” Historic Waco Foundation director Jill Barrow said at the time of the sale. “It’s a part of Waco’s history. But we have worked extremely closely with Magnolia, and we have put a ton of deed restrictions on it. It’s going to look very much like it is now. Magnolia has bought into maintaining the historical integrity of the house.”
Though rumors have circulated, no definitive plans have been announced for the castle or Fort House.
In October, Magnolia announced plans to renovate the three-story, 53,000-square-foot former Grand Karem Shrine building to create a hotel with a rooftop terrace, a ballroom and a cafe. The Gaineses bought the building, at Seventh Street and Washington Avenue, from McLennan County last year for $930,000. The hotel is scheduled to open in 2021.
