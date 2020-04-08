Their corporate parent dogged by bankruptcy, restaurant chains Logan's Roadhouse and Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom have closed at Central Texas Marketplace, with signs on the premises blaming COVID-19.
Reports from various news sources, including the Wall Street Journal, say Logan's Roadhouse, based in Nashville, Tennessee, has closed its 261 corporate-owned locations, including Waco's. The chains' corporate parent, Craftworks Holdings LLC, reportedly had furloughed 18,000 employees systemwide, joining other restaurants nationally dealing with plummeting sales related to the coronavirus.
Local restaurants are allowed only to provide drive-thru, delivery or pick-up service. Dining areas have closed in response to measures in place countywide.
"From the day Logan's Roadhouse was founded, taking care of our guests and employees has been our top priority," a sign posted outside Waco's Logan's Roadhouse states. "Properly balancing the needs of so many through this COVID-19 crisis has been incredibly challenging for us all."
It goes on to state that after "many long days and nights" the chain has made the decision to temporarily close all corporate restaurants.
The closing will remain in effect "until further notice," according to the post.
"Social distancing is something we're not used to doing, but social gatherings on the other hand, game on!," it states. "Once this is all over, we'd love to invite y'all to kick back at our house, have an incredible hand-cut steak, an ice-cold beer, and enjoy the fellowship of our community."
Meanwhile, a sign posted at nearby Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom states spread of the coronavirus has affected lives in recent weeks.
"After very careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close all our restaurants," it states. "Our plan is to reopen at a latter date which is yet to be determined."
Both chains are owned by Craftworks Holdings LLC, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early last month, at which time it said it would keep open its 338 locations during the bankruptcy process, according to media reports. Craftworks owns other restaurants, including Rock Bottom and Gordon Biersch.
However, Restaurant Business, a trade magazine, cited a court document filed by Craftworks in reporting that the company was tossed into turmoil when its lender withdrew financing, citing the "unprecedented and unforeseen outbreak of COVID-19."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.