A Waco woman specializes in hair extensions for cancer patients who lose their hair to chemotherapy and suffer pain as new locks grow back.
“Their hair actually hurts, right down to the follicle. It is very uncomfortable,” said Megan Gresham, a 35-year-old hairdresser who traveled to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for training under the Jon Richards Salon system.
Gresham plies her craft at Sola Salon Studios at Wooded Acres Drive and Bosque Boulevard. The Llano native has a growing client list, including a close friend and cancer survivor, Meg Havens, who recruited Gresham to work her magic with extensions as she prepared to walk the aisle and recite her vows.
“She’s doing great, is close to remission,” Gresham said. “I did her hair, then I did it again for her wedding in July. She finished her chemo in January.”
Gresham said Jon Richards Salon is selective in bestowing its certification, choosing only one salon per state to receive its training. In Texas, Gresham and Sola Salon Studios secured the coveted position, she said.
“I’m the only one in Texas, and as of right now, I’m the only one in the South, but a girl from Alabama has been chosen to become one,” Gresham said.
Gresham said her husband, 40-year-old Joey Gresham, youth minister at Troy United Methodist Church, drove her to Minnesota to take her training.
“He gave up his birthday to make the trip,” she said with a laugh.
The Jon Richards technique calls for the use of a softer, organic bond to attach the hair extensions, taking into consideration the sensitivity and discomfort cancer patients may experience as their hair returns, Gresham said.
“The hair is so fragile,” she said. “Apply something too heavy, and once again it will break off. The Jon Richards technique produces a seamless look that is awesome, leaving the hair with straight, curly, wavy or natural body. I have to purchase the product at least 30 days in advance, and receive it by mail. The expense to the client depends on how much is needed, usually 6 to 8 ounces for a full head of hair. It’s all supply and demand, like gold.”
A treatment requires 9 to 12 hours and typically ranges in price from $500 to $3,000, depending on the range of services, she said. Confidentiality requirements prevent her from discussing rates in more detail.
Gresham said she also applies extensions to clients who have not undergone cancer treatments, but hopes to make patients a priority moving forward.
Gresham said despite the arrival of Everly Gresham, now 11 months old, and the extra demands on her time, she remains devoted to hairdressing and her work with cancer patients.
“I hope to do it another 30 years,” she said.
Gresham is not alone locally in her dedication to assisting those who have lost their hair to cancer and the treatments used to conquer the disease.
Cortney Alvarez, known as a “Hair and Brow” specialist with a shop at 1101 Richland Drive, applies permanent makeup to women who have lost their eyebrows to chemotherapy. She likewise offers hair extensions to clients whose locks are growing back following a bout with treatment.
From the small town of Weimar, between San Antonio and Houston, Alvarez traveled to Waco to take cosmetology courses at McLennan Community College. To add heft to her resume, and to provide services to a clientele with special needs, she trained under Chrissy Rasmussen at Habit Salon in Gilbert, Arizona, who offers a range of spa and beauty training classes. Alvarez, 26, said she spent a day under Rasmussen’s tutleage when the Habit owner visited Texas.
The Habit Salon website touts its dedication to “haircation,” and says a daylong one-on-one session with Rasmussen runs $3,500.
“I had a client last week who was diagnosed with breast cancer, underwent treatment and was finally to the point she could get hair extensions,” Alvarez said. “Obviously the hair has to have grown back to where I have something to attach the extensions to. That means 3, 4 or 5 inches of growth. Until then we recommend they have a wig. Most of those who choose extensions complain about the wig being hot and uncomfortable. Extensions have a weightlessness. You don’t even feel they are there. And they can be colored, washed and styled because, after all, they are real hair.”
Alvarez uses hand-tied human hair to produce her extensions, choosing from a handful of suppliers, primarily Bombshell Extension Co.
“Hand-tied means they are made by hand,” she said. “It takes one whole day to make a wisp of hair about a foot long.”
The process can take one to three hours, depending on the need, and is not inexpensive, carrying a price of $600 to $1,500.
“But you get quality hair and quality work,” said Alvarez, whose involvement with Habit Salon in Arizona includes online refreshers courses and videos.
Stephanie Hyde, a nail technician and hairdresser with 30 years’ experience locally, said a thyroid condition causes her hair to thin. She uses hair extensions applied every three to five months to address the situation.
“I love them,” Hyde said. “Every hairdresser I know wears extensions.”
