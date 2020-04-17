Waco's jobless rate jumped to 4.5% by mid-March, up from 3.3% a month earlier, amid layoffs and furloughs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Local job counts dropped by more than 3,000 between February and last month.
Officials say the modest increase in the unemployment rate being reported now may balloon to double digits as counting catches up to actual job losses.
The Texas Workforce Commission estimates the number of people employed in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area dropped from 123,285 in February to 120,119 in March, a shrinking of 3,166 jobs. March also saw a decline from the same month last year, when employment stood at 121,476.
The Waco MSA includes Falls and McLennan counties.
McLennan County received some good news Friday in that officials reported no new positive tests results for COVID-19, meaning the total remains at 76 cases, with two people still hospitalized with the disease. Four people in the county have died from COVID-19.
The Texas Workforce Commission reported a statewide jobless rate of 4.7% as of mid-March, and the loss of 50,900 jobs. This was the first employment contraction in more than two years and the fifth-largest month-to-month decline since the current method of tracking was initiated in 1990, according to the workforce commission.
"Leisure and hospitality lost the most jobs of all major industries in March, posting a series high decline of 25,900 jobs," according to a commission summary of major industries. "Accommodation and food services accounted for the majority of this loss, with a decrease of 25,000 positions."
Meanwhile, the manufacturing industry shed 7,600 jobs over the month, which marked the largest drop since July 2009, the commission reported.
Waco's 4.5% jobless rate in March placed it in the middle of the pack among metropolitan areas statewide. Midland had the lowest jobless rate in the state at 3.1%, followed by Amarillo, Austin-Round Rock, Bryan-College Station, Lubbock, Abilene, San Angelo, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Wichita Falls, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Sherman-Denison and Odessa, with jobless rates ranging from 3.4% to 4.4%. Waco's 4.5% bested Killeen-Temple, El Paso, Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Victoria, Laredo, Longview, Texarkana, Corpus Christi, Brownsville-Harlingen, Beaumont-Port Arthur and McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, according to figures released Friday.
The United States' jobless rate in March stood at 4.5%.
Figures released Friday reflect findings by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and estimates from the Texas Workforce Commission, commission spokesman James Bernsen said in an interview. Friday's figures reflect the state's job picture through the week of March 12, not later in the month, and that the workforce commission applied estimates based on trends to prepare monthly totals it released Friday afternoon, Bernsen said.
Waco-based economist Ray Perryman earlier this week predicted the jobless rate would increase modestly, then progress to double-digits in April and May.
The workforce commission survey "was done in early March, before the very large filings of initial claims for unemployment occurred," Perryman said.
About 750,000 claims for unemployment insurance have been filed in Texas since the workforce commission collected its March data, he said.
"Having said that, I don't think the increase will be a signal of a lengthy economic contraction," Perryman wrote in an email. "While we continue to see job losses in the near term, unlike some periods in the past, the fundamental status of the economy was sound going into the COVID-19 pandemic, and I think it will emerge to rebound quickly.
"The economy will not be able to immediately reopen completely, but should be able to improve much faster than back in 2008. The most important thing at this point is that we deal with the underlying health crisis and take all necessary precautions as we reopen the economy. The last thing we need is to have to go through the shutdown process again."
Pia Orrenius, a senior economist with the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, was quoted in Friday's Texas Workforce Commission summary as saying she is not overly optimistic about the Texas economy, "but flexible labor markets in Texas will likely help the region weather an economic downturn."
She said any company that makes, or can make, medical-grade masks, gowns and related supplies will have high-demand products, calling sales "off the charts." Prestige Ameritech of North Richland Hills touts itself as the largest provider of surgical masks and respirators in the United States.
Also around the state, the workforce commission reported six hotels in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex laid off 693 employees the week of March 16-20, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices the commission received. All notices cite the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on travel and tourism.
Dallas-based Half Price Books, meanwhile, has laid off or furloughed 2,146 of its employees, according to a workforce commission "Employment News" update.
However, there are companies still hiring in Texas.
Baylor Scott & White Health has posted 2,346 help-wanted notices to fill positions statewide, while Lowe's and Home Depot, two leaders in the home improvement industry, are seeking to fill 1,796 and 1,631 positions, respectively, according to the workforce commission. Several health-related employers — Hospital Corporation of America, Christus Health, Houston Methodist, UnitedHealth Group — have joined Baylor Scott & White Health in pursuing staffers.
