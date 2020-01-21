An air of mystery descends upon McLennan County commissioners when an appearance by Kris Collins appears on the agenda. She is the industry recruiter at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and addresses commissioners at least monthly to share news about prospects.
The conversation is all in code to protect the businesses’ identities. On Tuesday, for example, the information sheet she provided commissioners included references to Project Alllure, Project Tough, Project Candy Apple, Project Bronco, Project Diez and Project Circumstance, just to name a few of many. Three on the list are aerospace companies considering an expansion of existing local operations.
So mysterious one almost expects the courthouse lights to flicker.
Aspen Custom Trailers
Officially, an agenda item to vote on tax abatement for Aspen Custom Trailers US was removed. Collins said negotiations continue with the trailer maker and the company that will serve as its landlord locally, Timber US Inc. She urged talk of those tax-related incentives be placed on hold.
Aspen Custom Trailers proposes to place management offices, a sales office and a 54,000-square-foot warehouse on a 16.9-acre tract now owned by the Waco Industrial Foundation, according to background information provided to commissioners and the Waco City Council. Timber USA would invest $8.2 million in a building, while Aspen Customer Trailers proposes spending more than $3 million on personal property, equipment and machinery.
Collins, during a break in Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, said she hopes to have the issue again placed on the agenda in early February.
She declined to say how many jobs might be created, citing continued talks. However, under the heading “current active attraction projects” on Collins’ fact sheet appears a reference to Project Torch, whose proposed monetary investment and building size aligns with that of Aspen Trailer.
That same sheet says Project Torch could create 49 jobs. Collins said she could not comment on a link, if any, between Project Torch and Aspen.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said in a recent interview the facility operated by Aspen would create work for welders. The Aspen Custom Trailers website says the company produces heavy-duty trailers for heavy hauling, oilfield work and the mining industry, making products in 27 lines capable of hauling up to 300-ton loads on multi-axle trailers.
Discussing the offbeat names assigned to new industry prospects and expansions of existing facilities, Collins said some are derived in-house, others are suggested by consultants, including those working with multiple cities and counties, and by the economic development arm of the Texas Governor’s Office, which often takes the lead in recruiting efforts.
In response to questions from commissioners Tuesday, Collins said the two biggest obstacles in recruiting business and industry to Central Texas are the low jobless rate and the shortage of available buildings for prospects wanting to hit the ground running without erecting a space of their own.
Which is why efforts are underway to recruit developers interested in investing in industrial-related speculative buildings, Collins said.
Aerospace projects
Three projects on Collins’ list under the heading “current active expansion projects,” are aerospace-related. Dubbed Project Build, Project Stellar and Project Lift, they involve companies already with a presence in Waco or McLennan County. They carry a combined $175 million value and could create or preserve more than 1,700 jobs locally, the sheet indicates.
Projects Stellar and Lift already have progressed deeply enough into negotiations that Waco, McLennan County and Waco Industrial Foundation representatives have pledged financial assistance from the Waco McLennan County Economic Development Corp. fund, Collins said.
Officials have said aerospace remains a local priority, Waco being home to the L3Harris Technologies plant that modifies military and commercial aircraft, and McGregor the domicile of a SpaceX testing facility.
Collins said she and representatives of the Greater Waco Aviation Alliance attended a SpaceCom show in November in Houston to market local space available to commercial aviation prospects.
