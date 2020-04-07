Revival Eastside Eatery on Elm Avenue is offering curbside service while its dining room is closed temporarily. Its owners said they are adapting, and their local banker is encouraging them to pursue any Small Business Administration loans they are eligible for.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
From nail salons to burger joints, businesses generally are seeing their lunch being eaten by COVID-19 and the accompanying social distancing rules and directives not to gather in groups. The U.S. Small Business Administration knows mom-and-pop ventures and others that employ fewer than 500 are hurting.
So does Tim Holtkamp, business adviser at the Small Business Development Center at McLennan Community College. Callers have swamped his telephone lines. He hung up with a client to discover he logged 36 missed calls.
But he welcomes communication, he said Tuesday. He wants businesses of every stripe to pursue SBA loans that carry 2.75% interest, offers amortization of up to 30 years, and includes a $10,000 forgivable loan to tide ventures over until the full SBA-funded cavalry arrives.
"It is now available not only to small business but also nonprofits and houses of worship," Holtkamp said.
The SBA funding guidelines are evolving, and new rules cross his desk almost daily.
"Nearly everyone in Waco should apply. It can be done online in 15 to 20 minutes. Put "Tiger King" on pause. You can come back to it later," Holtkamp said, mentioning the Netflix original series capturing the nation's fancy.
Even companies with more than 500 on the payroll should inquire.
"Give me a call," Holtkamp said. "Maybe your company will fit in a different category. I will exhaust all efforts to get a loan structured."
Businesses receiving loan approval will owe no payments for one year. Applicants must provide financial documentation, and the SBA will pay close attention to the need for six months' working capital.
"The SBA will make a determination off that documentation," Holtkamp said.
Economic Injury Disaster Finance Loans max out at $2 million per applicant, and another program, the Paycheck Protection Loan Program, maxes out at $10 million.
Danielle Young, co-owner of Revival Eastside Eatery on Elm Avenue, said she has seen business plummet 50% on weekends, though she has joined other restaurants around the country offering curbside service.
"Our banker has encouraged us to apply for all the small business loans, as much as I think we deserve," Young said by phone.
Young said the restaurant is preparing family meals for pickup, with new menu items daily. The Golden Calf, a gourmet burger, remains most popular.
She said her goal is to keep the doors open and staffers working.
"The impact on the economy is obvious," Young said. "The pandemic is pushing a lot of businesses like us to get creative, find new ways to intrigue customers and be flexible. I am not on the verge of closing."
Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, spoke to McLennan County commissioners Tuesday about funding and programs available to business.
"I think many business owners are thunderstruck by how quickly this affected the business community," Collins said afterward. "If you're a nonessential retailer or have a business in the lodging or hospitality industry, you are facing some rough times. Foremost is the desire to protect employees."
To that end, employers should consider the newly minted Shared Work Program that provides businesses help with meeting payroll, she said.
The program, available in Texas, allows companies to avoid layoffs by reducing work hours. Employees may file for unemployment benefits.
Collins said the chamber's business retention program continues to function, though employers are talking with chamber representatives remotely.
"We try to maintain positive relationships and we normally invite elected officials to participate," Collins said.
She urged commissioners to take part, saying business owners interested in the area would appreciate hearing progress reports.
"We're still recruiting industry, looking for new opportunities," Collins said. "There could be a pivot among certain types of businesses that might want to shift production back to the U.S., and we stand to benefit."
Greater Waco Chamber President Matt Meadors said in an interview the chamber is monitoring the availability of programs statewide and nationally being funded by the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus program.
The package includes $367 billion in forgivable loans.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said Tuesday local bankers shared with him that the SBA website crashed Monday because of heavy traffic.
Holtkamp said he knows of no one locally who has already received an SBA loan under the coronavirus relief packages, "but some are on the verge."
Collins said chamber research shows 72% of businesses in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties, employ fewer than 500 people, the SBA's threshold to be considered a small business.
Collins said there are businesses continuing to hire in Greater Waco. A rundown is viewable at WacoTxJobs.com.
