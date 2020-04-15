Local grocery stores dealing with COVID-19 challenges

Brookshire Brothers store director Wesley Thiele refills disinfectant wipes at the Lorena grocery store. He said customer traffic remains higher than normal but has declined somewhat since stay-at-home orders initially went into place.
Joseph Radke and a customers wear masks in the check-out line at Brookshire Brothers in Lorena.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Joseph Radke wears a mask as he waits for customers at Brookshire Brothers in Lorena. The store has also installed plastic shields at cash registers.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Brookshire Brothers has placed markers reminding customers to stay 6 feet apart while waiting in line.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Joseph Radke wears a mask as he helps a customer check out at the Lorena store.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Joseph Radke wears a mask as he waits for customers at Brookshire Brothers in Lorena, where plastic shields have been installed at cash registers.
Wesley Thiele, store director at the Brookshire Brothers grocery store in Lorena, had a heart-to-heart talk with his family when the COVID-19 pandemic started dictating drastic action among people serving the public daily.
Brookshire Brothers prides itself on being a community-oriented grocer, one that puts its customers and the neighborhood first. But Thiele wondered if that approach would jeopardize his health, if serving every person walking through the door put him or his team, including several high-school students, in harm’s way.
So far, the store has survived, even thrived. Thiele has hired fresh troops as traffic counts have increased. The store has installed sneeze shields, made gloves and masks available to staffers and put social distancing rules in place.
No one has balked at giving 100% during the crisis, Thiele said.
”I’m truly amazed at all our employees, including a lot of high school kids who are going to learn some valuable lessons. They’ve all stepped up big time,” he said. “I call them, they’re here. That first week, they all came to me and said, ‘Wes, we’re here for as long as you need us.’ It’s truly an honor to be working side-by-side with them. I couldn’t have done it without ’em.”
He and his wife, Adrienne, live in West with their three children, ages 9, 4 and 2. He said he had a lengthy discussion with his family as the coronavirus started taking its toll on Central Texas, and as local, county and state governments started taking steps to prevent the virus from spreading.
As of Wednesday, four COVID-19-related deaths had been reported in McLennan County.
”Maybe I need to quarantine myself from them,” Thiele said, recalling his thought process as he started discussions with his family. “But we pretty much came to the conclusion that if something was going to happen, it was going to happen. My wife told me she didn’t want me missing time with the kids. It was agreed I would come home, making sure I had done everything I could before I walked through the door. I take a little bottle of hand sanitizer with me at all times.”
Thiele, 39, grew up in Valley Mills, graduated from high school in San Saba and fell in love with the grocery business at age 16, desiring to follow his father into the trade. It is a stable profession that never goes out of style, and is rewarding in that it helps people meet a basic need, Thiele said.
His job history includes 13 years with the H-E-B grocery chain before joining employee-owned Brookshire Brothers and arriving in Lorena five years ago. H-E-B and Walmart stores in the area have taken similar measure to make masks and gloves available to employees and to implement social distancing guidelines, sometime limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at a given time.
”I’ve talked to a lot of people in the grocery business, and I always get the same answer: No one has ever seen anything like this, at least not in our generation. It was hard to fathom,” Thiele said of COVID-19 and its repercussions. “When it all started on that Thursday a few weeks ago, I and others really didn’t understand what was going on. Then the Centers for Disease Control went public with recommendations that diners be closed, and suggested a protocol that the grocery business should be following.”
‘It got crazy’
Lorena is a tight-knit community, but Brookshire Brothers in Lorena hugs Interstate 35, where traffic counts exceed 100,000 daily through Waco.
”It got crazy,” Thiele said. “We started getting people in here from as far north as Dallas and from as far south as Austin, people we had never seen before who were looking for toilet paper, cleaning supplies, meat. They would come in here with their ice chests. It’s calmed down from what it was that first week and a half, but we’re still getting good foot traffic.”
Purchase limits were placed only on paper products.
”Everybody has the opportunity to get what they need,” Thiele said.
Rattling off items in great demand, Thiele mentioned flour, yeast, canned goods, fresh meat, produce, ramen noodles, ice cream, wine and beer.
He said about 400 to 600 customers would visit the store on a busy Saturday before COVID-19. Daily traffic counts jumped to a thousand or more immediately following local health emergency declarations. The surge has subsided, but counts remain above pre-COVID-19 levels, Thiele said. As traffic has modulated, he has seen his workload slide from 90 hours weekly to a more manageable 55.
Eli Bermea, 20, a 2018 Lorena High School graduate, said peers now pepper him with questions about working in the midst of a pandemic.
Personal safety “has crossed my mind a few times,” he said.
”But I would have to say this is the best possible job,” Bermea said. “You come to work and feel safe. All the necessities have been provided. Masks and gloves have been made available for use at our discretion. Sneeze guards are everywhere, even at the tobacco barn. That makes employees and customers feel better, that it’s on our mind and there is concern about their safety.”
Bermea said his responsibilities are varied and include cashiering, stocking, answering phones, spending time in the office and accepting payments at the gas pumps. He has worked at the store on-and-off since 2016.
”Every single employee is putting in more hours, and we’re definitely busier than before. But everyone comes in with a smile and a good attitude,” Bermea said.
Thiele said about 10% of the store’s 60 employees wear masks.
”The high school students, the young people, they are the ones wearing them,” Thiele said. “I am not wearing one, found it too uncomfortable.”
Daily routines
Assistant manager Wendy Goolsby said she lives with her 66-year-old father and changed her routine at his request.
“I don’t hug him until I’ve showered and changed clothes,” Goolsby said.
Vinson Garner, 46, said his interest in the grocery game sparked when he was 14 years old. He gets emotional, recalling how his father accepted an invitation to buy a Budget Food Market store in Oklahoma City, having served as manager more than 20 years, he said. It was truly a community grocery store, he said.
Garner, who orders dairy, frozen, tobacco and beauty products for Brookshire Brothers in Lorena, now calls his 17-year-old son, Caedmon, a colleague.
”This is his first job,” Garner said of Caedmon. “He’s a stocker.”
Caedmon said he does not routinely wear a mask but assures customers he is not suffering from COVID-19 symptoms when they inquire or show concern.
”The main thing is to be transparent and understanding,” he said. “We’re all looking for the same things. Be honest and show concern and empathy.”
