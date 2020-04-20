News images of dairy farmers pouring milk on the ground while grocery dairy cases run low have become a symbol of the topsy-turvy economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A milk glut has roiled the market as schools, restaurants and other food service operations have closed, shutting down much of the customer base for the staple, dairy industry officials say.
But one small local dairy is carving out a successful niche amid the chaos.
Mill-King Market and Creamery has dug deeper into its Central Texas market base, offering home delivery in Waco in addition to sales at its McGregor farm store and at various area stores.
"About three weeks ago, we lost about 40% of our customers, including restaurants," owner Craig Miller said. "On top of that, we lost accounts receivable for those customers, meaning we were down to 60% of the income we had before COVID-19. Fortunately, we were able to stop on a dime, pivot and begin marketing our product directly to people, offering home delivery."
Mill-King charges a $5 delivery fee on minimum orders of $35. It also offers staples such as flour, locally produced meat and eggs and even cleaning supplies.
Miller said sales have skyrocketed as people have discovered a convenient local alternative to conventional milk products.
"We also were able to pick up a few grocery stores we didn't have before," said Miller. "We were already in Whole Foods, Central Market, Drug Emporium and Jubilee Food Market, but we have picked up what might be called micro-grocers, which are plentiful in Texas and may include a single store."
Mill-King also offers its products at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market.
Mill-King has only 15 dairy cows, but has arrangements with other dairies in McLennan County with herds totaling about 700 head, said Miller, speaking by phone. Mill-King, with a retail store and farming operations in McGregor, processes milk in a low-temperature, vat-based pasteurizing process that treats the milk's enzymes with kid gloves, Miller said.
Miller said the milk produced "is not organic, it's beyond organic," and never sees powdered milk additives, preservatives, cleaning agents, water or hormones. This approach reduces shelf life, said Miller, but Mill-King believes the taste and texture is worth the higher price. A gallon of Mill-King whole milk sells for $6 at the Mill-King on site-store, 1410 Coyote Lane in McGregor.
Scott Halvorson, who manages the Drug Emporium at Bosque Boulevard and Valley Mills Drive, said he's seen a run on Mill-King products.
"They are doing fantastic," he said by phone. "The bigger-box stores were running out of milk, so lots of people started trying Mill-King, which is natural and better for you. Some liked it so much, they switched, though it is more expensive than other milks. We charge $5.99 a gallon for whole and 2%, while other brands are priced at $2.50 to $3.50 per gallon."
While Mill-King finds success within its niche, the dairy industry as a whole is in trouble, said Darren Turley, a longtime Comanche County dairy operator who is executive director for the Texas Association of Dairies.
"Our producers are looking at really tough times, a dire outlook," Turley said.
"Fluid plants are still running hard, producing milk at or above previous levels," he said. "Bottom line is we have 10% too much milk. Some of the cooperatives have gone together to reduce production by that percentage, but it's really too early to evaluate response.
"Traditionally, the dairy industry would find alternative uses for milk as a way to stabilize prices. It applied a compensation process that was very efficient. Farmers never had to dump large amounts of milk, but they never faced this situation before."
Turley noted that the dairy industry doesn't just produce fresh milk for the grocery shelves, but also yogurt, butter and cheeses, all of which are affected by the clampdown on the food industry.
With a glut at hand, it may seem strange that milk delivered in the morning would disappear from refrigerated shelves by late afternoon, or well before closing.
Turley said consumers should have no fear: plenty of milk is out there, though individual stores may see delays in replenishing supplies.
Americans hunkered down at home are preparing their own meals, increasing their use of milk and other staples, Turley said. Eating cereal with milk at the breakfast table may replace a drive-thru purchase during a morning commute.
H-E-B, Waco's dominant grocery, released a statement regarding the local market, saying: "We have not seen any real issues with keeping milk in the refrigerator cases after the first week of the COVID grocery runs."
David Jackson said his 720-acre, 600-cow Bentwood Dairy in Waco is beginning to feel the pinch of COVID-19. Operating a dairy is demanding under the best of circumstances, with milkings at 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, price fluctuations to navigate and advancements in technology and animal husbandry to follow.
The number of dairy farms in Texas has nosedived from 4,800 in 1984 to about 380 today, said Jackson, but milk production has doubled thanks to advancements within the industry.
Bentwood Dairy belongs to Dairy Farmers of America, a large milk marketing cooperative that assists in leveling the highs and lows of pricing inherent in the industry. DFA has urged members to cut milk production by 10% between April and July. Jackson said a payment he received from DFA last Friday was comparable to one a year earlier, but he fears the worst is yet to come, suggesting "the bleeding will start next check."
He said revenue is shaping up to fall 40% due to a bottoming-out of demand. Already inclined to run a lean operation, Jackson said he will impose a moratorium on repairing or replacing equipment to run Bentwood.
He said he also likely will have to dip into his savings.
"What we make will not cover production costs," he said. "But I realize there are other businesses facing the same predicament right now."
Bentwood has diversified to include beef cattle and grasses, said Jackson, niches that could provide a cushion during dairy industry hard times.
"But it seems all of agriculture is being hit at one time," he said. "We've weathered a lot of storms, and I'm confident most will weather one more."
Turley said dairy farmers will benefit from a new COVID-19-related program the United States Department of Agriculture announced Friday.
Called the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, it allocates $16 billion in direct payments to producers, and another $3 billion to purchase fresh produce, dairy and meat for distribution to food banks and other community organizations, according to reporting in www.farms.com.
"Having to dump milk or plow under vegetables ready to market is not only financially distressing but it's heartbreaking as well to those who produce them," Perdue said Friday, as reported by the online site.
The USDA reportedly will release more details later.
