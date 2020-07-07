More than 30 businesses in Waco have received federally backed loans valued at more than $1 million through the Paycheck Protection Program meant to keep employees on payrolls as the COVID-19 pandemic rages.
Waco-based Central Freight Lines received the largest loan locally. The less-than-truckload carrier that initiated service to Mexico this year received between $5 million and $10 million, allowing it to preserve at least 500 jobs, according to data released this week.
A diverse list receiving loans of more than $1 million that may qualify for forgiveness included accounting heavyweights Pattillo, Brown & Hill and Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell; Waco Cardiology Associates; Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries; and Eagle Systems Inc., a security firm.
At Congress' direction, the Small Business Administration tossed lifelines to entities facing layoffs and disruptions because of COVID-19. The PPP plan remains in effect even as coronavirus diagnoses reach staggering numbers nationally and locally. Each trend, each COVID-19-related restriction creates ripples through the economy.
"We've been through some tough times, but this is the most unusual," said Melvin Lipsitz, an executive with the 125-year-old M. Lipsitz & Co. that brokers scrap metals. "Specifically, when manufacturing in the automobile industry shut off, major suppliers in that industry began to cancel orders. We're in the supply chain, so we have seen our orders canceled."
He said the company employs about 125 locally.
"We're an essential industry, and we've been able to maintain operations," Lipsitz said. "We wanted to help our employees, who are faithful."
The Texas Tribune reported that more than 6,300 Texas-based companies received loans this spring valued at more than $1 million. Almost 400 collected loans in the range of $5 million to $10 million.
Big-name recipients included the Luby's cafeteria chain; Pappas Restaurants, the parent company to Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen and Pappasito's Cantina; Pei Wei Asian Diner; Rosa's Cafe and Tortilla Factory; and TGI Friday's.
Each restaurant reported the loans allowed them to preserve 500 jobs.
Much more counting remains, according to the Small Business Administration, the branch of the Treasury Department administering the PPP effort. The SBA released case-by-case information on loans of less than $150,000, which made up an estimated 85% of those approved through the SBA, primarily with assistance from local banks, many of which sought loans of behalf of customers.
Carolyn Haferkamp, president and chief loan officer at Central National Bank of Waco, said conversations with other independent banks locally indicate loans totaling $250 million to $300 million were secured in this area.
"As of June 12, the SBA was reporting that 364,000 loans valued at $40 billion had been made in Texas," Haferkamp said. "The vast majority were less than $1 million. They are much smaller than that across the board."
Central National Bank executive Joe Nesbitt said the PPP has come under criticism from some who find recipients undeserving.
"There are a lot of things people say could have been done better, but I think for the most part the intent was good," Nesbitt said. "It bridged a pretty big gap a lot of small businesses were facing."
Both customers and the banks administering the loans are adjusting and making improvements as they learn on the fly. Looking forward, they are "now awaiting guidance on how to apply for loan forgiveness," he said.
Trey Oakley, president and CEO of Methodist Children's Home, said the loan of between $2 million and $5 million was a lifesaver for the ministry.
"Closing is not an option when you provide the services we do," Oakley wrote in an email to the Tribune-Herald. "We were able to keep our staff in place which was vital to our efforts to maintain, and in some cases expand, our services to the almost 6,000 children, youth and families in our care throughout Texas and New Mexico. … The loan freed up critical resources which enabled us to purchase supplies and equipment needed to deliver our services in a way that helped keep our workers and those we serve safe."
Methodists Children's Home employs more than 300 at 13 outreach centers.
The other nine local companies and nonprofits receiving loans ranging from $2 million to $5 million are ARC Abatement Holding, Chaparral Insulation Co., Easy Gardener Products, Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center, Hobbs Bonded Fibers, Lochridge-Priest Inc, Packless Metal Hose Inc., Support Services Group Inc., and TYMCO Inc., a Waco-based maker of street-sweeping machines shipped internationally.
Securing loans ranging from $1 million to $2 million were Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Inc., Beacon Staffing Solutions, Brazos Masonry Holdings, Brazos Masonry Inc., Britco Structures USA, Capstone Mechanical, Eagle Systems Inc., H&B Packing Co., Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, Heritage Dedicated Services Inc., Jack of All Trades Personnel Services, Job Link Personnel Services and July Holdings LLC, according to the SBA.
Also, M. Lipsitz & Co., Mitchell Energy Services, Nickster Inc. (DBA Visiting Angels), Smith Pump Co., Texas Meter and Device, Waco Cardiology Associates and Walker Partners LLC, the SBA reported.
"The company used 100% of the funds received on payroll for frontline healthcare workers," Visiting Angels partner Jacob Neubert said. "Thanks to the PPP loan, we were able to pay 215 employees for lost wages. In addition to paying lost wages, 414 employees received hazard pay for continuing to put themselves at risk while others stayed at home."
At Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, loan proceeds covered payroll expenses, "preserving 93% of our workforce during the time our retail stores were closed," spokesperson Serina Cole said.
Central Freight Lines did not return calls seeking comment.
