Hyatt Place Waco-South has opened on Bagby Avenue near Central Texas Marketplace, one of several lodging establishments that could arrive as the summer driving season approaches, according to local tourism officials.
Waco continues to grow as a tourist destination, with an estimated 2.6 million visitors arriving in 2019, when local hotel occupancy rates were among the highest in Texas. In January, the city continued the trend, said Carla Pendergraft, marketing director for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The local occupancy rate last month was 62.4%, eclipsing the statewide rate of 57.6%, Pendergraft said. January and February typically are slower months for the lodging industry, and occupancy rates will increase locally and statewide once warmer weather arrives, she said. In March, for example, Waco will play host to Spring at the Silos and the Texas Food Truck Showdown.
"As Waco continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt hotel to the area," general manager Wendy Boyd said in a press release.
The hotel's proximity to the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course probably will contribute to its popularity, Pendergraft said.
"Waco is a vibrant city, filled with friendly people, great neighborhoods and an ever-expanding list of places to visit and things to do or see," Hyatt director of sales Linda Walden said in the press release. "The hotel's convenient location allows guests to explore Waco's historic landmarks and Texan culture."
Amenities include free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, including in guest rooms; a breakfast bar; The Market, serving freshly prepared meals, packaged sandwiches and salads; The Bar, featuring specialty coffees, beers, wines and cocktails; 745 square feet of meeting space; a fitness center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens; and an indoor heated pool.
Waco's Hyatt Place was developed by DePalma Hotels & Resorts, based in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, founded more than 30 years ago, according to the press release.
Pendergraft, who maintains a running total of new hotels under construction and planned, provided a report Wednesday showing seven hotels remain under construction and will add more than 800 rooms to local inventory.
The list includes two others near Central Texas Marketplace nearing completion, including a Residence Inn and Tru by Hilton, both with about 100 rooms, according to Pendergraft's list.
The room supply in Greater Waco will increase from 3,700 to nearly 5,800, counting properties under construction and several that have been announced. The additions should relieve the chronic shortage of rooms in Greater Waco when multiple events are scheduled over a weekend, she said. They also will make a difference in Waco's pursuit of larger conventions and meetings, Pendergraft said.
