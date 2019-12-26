The Holt family of San Antonio, whose company claims the title of "largest Caterpillar equipment dealer in the United States," will make Waco a manufacturing hub for land-clearing and oilfield equipment and water trucks used at construction sites.
Called Holt Manufacturing, it will expand the manufacturing capabilities of a division controlled by the Peter Holt family, which also owns the San Antonio Spurs professional basketball team. Holt has secured permits worth more than $12 million to repurpose the former Caterpillar Work Tools plant on Texas Central Parkway that closed this year, eliminating nearly 200 jobs.
Holt Cat, which sells and services Cat-branded heavy equipment in a 118-county region that includes Waco, bought the 200,000-square-foot Work Tools complex for an undisclosed price. Peter Holt earlier this year released a statement saying the acquisition gives Holt Cat options going forward.
"This is going to be a good shot in the arm for the community and the company," Holt Cat regional service manager Don Hardwick said by phone Thursday.
The manufacturing center likely would create 160 jobs, Hardwick said. Needs would include welders, fabricators, machinists and diesel mechanics. Those losing jobs to the Work Tools closing would be welcome to apply, "and there are similarities in the necessary skills," he said.
"I think a lot of those previously employed there still reside in the community," Hardwick said.
He declined to discuss wage ranges.
"Pay-wise, these will be good jobs," he said.
The manufacturing facility "should be open for business in March or April," Holt Cat spokesperson Joe Carreon said.
The city of Waco this month issued four permits related to converting the former Work Tools facility at 2000 Texas Central Parkway to Holt Manufacturing, according to the local office of Associated General Contractors of America. They include installation of a new engine test pad and building renovations, $6.9 million; alterations to a second building, $4.4 million; creation of a blast/paint area, $880,000; and a wash rack, $360,000.
Hardwick said new jobs created by Holt Manufacturing are separate from the 130 now employed at Holt Cat, the Caterpillar dealership with a location on West Loop 340. Carreon said Holt Manufacturing and Holt Cat are not related companies, though both fall under the Holt family umbrella.
He said the new complex in Waco would complement, not replace, existing facilities in San Antonio and Irving.
Holt Cat operates 26 Caterpillar stores in Texas "offers total machine and engine rebuild capabilities, sells used equipment around the world and fabricates its own line of land-clearing equipment and Holt Spray King water tankers," according to its website. The Holts also operate a rental services company, Texas First Rentals, Holt Crane & Equipment and Sitech Tejas, a dealer of Trimble Heavy and Highway construction products.
Holt Cat operates independently of Illinois-based Caterpillar, an historic force in the heavy equipment industry. However, Caterpillar marketing material states Peter Holt and Holt Cat President Corinna Holt Richter "are direct descendants of Benjamin Holt, who in 1904 developed the first successful track-type tractor which he named the 'Caterpillar'" a name that stuck.
The Waco Work Tools plant opened in 2005 to produce excavation buckets, couplers and hammers, among other tools and heavy equipment. Caterpillar announced last February it was transferring local production to another facility in Wamego, Kansas.
That decision freed up two buildings, 128,000 and 74,000 square feet in size, which Holt Cat snapped up to meet production demands.
"Initially, we will service our own needs, in Texas," Hardwick said.
He opined that Holt Manufacturing could expand if demand dictates.
