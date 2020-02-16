Timing is everything, and the fact Black Friday fell on Nov. 29 last November means the city of Waco pocketed a $4.7 million check last week.
At least that is what the National Retail Federation, the Texas Comptroller's Office and a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce official suggest.
Waco joined cities statewide in receiving a sales tax rebate on local purchases made in December, part of the busiest shopping season of any year. At exactly $4,704,468.32, it was more than half-a-million dollars more than the almost $4.15 million rebate Waco collected for sales in December 2018.
That represents an increase of 13.4%, according to the Comptroller's Office. The holidays were very, very good to local gifters, giftees and the finance department at Waco City Hall, which places sales tax refunds in the city's general fund, a catch-all designation that covers myriad expenses.
At the crux of the issue, however, is the significance of the windfall and whether it signals a trend. Spending locally was lackluster during much of 2019, as reported in Greater Waco Economic Index reports prepared by Texas economist Karr Ingham, who is under contract to the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald. Findings reported this month suggest the local economy was hitting its stride in all areas but spending.
The outlays of $303 million in December were, in fact, below the $307 million in December 2018. But the chamber Senior Vice President Kris Collins confirmed Ingham's compilations contain a two-month delay in the category of spending. His GWEI report in February, for example, reflects December home sales. But spending numbers reflect retail sales in October, reported in November to the Comptroller's Office, which mailed out rebates in December.
So the recent release of Ingham's GWEI report reflected not sales in December but sales in October. The Comptroller's Office, working on its own timetable, released February rebate information reflecting December sales.
That information revealed a bang-up December in Greater Waco and beyond.
But whether it signals a trend is subject to debate.
Again, the timing of Black Friday comes into play, falling as it did on Nov. 29, very late in the month and placing the shopping days that follow in December.
"Christmas shopping that typically occurs in November was shifted into December due to the relatively late date of Thanksgiving 2019, helping make this month's allocations substantially higher than in previous months, a trend that is not expected to continue," Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar wrote in announcing on Feb. 12 he would send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.04 billion in local sales tax allocations in February 2020, 9.4% more than in February 2019.
Meanwhile, the National Retail Federation, in announcing that holiday sales grew 4.1% in 2019 over the same period the previous year, offered a similar caveat.
"Modest growth in November and the large increase in December came partly because two key days of the Thanksgiving shopping weekend — the Sunday and also Cyber Monday — fell in December this year," according to a federation press release.
Federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz added perspective.
"Despite a late Thanksgiving and worries about tariffs, the consumer didn't go away," Kleinhenz is quoted as saying. "We've had months of strong employment numbers, high wages and strong household balance sheets. There's no doubt that gave consumers a sense of confidence about their ability to spend, and they did their part to keep the economy moving."
Collins said Waco joined the entire region in receiving stellar sales tax rebates, several cities enjoying double-digit year-over-year increases, among them Crawford at 45.5%, McGregor at 21.5%, Robinson at 20.4%, West at 23.9%, Lorena at 22.4% and Hewitt at 24.5%, according to the Comptroller's Office. Lacy Lakeview came in with an 8.9% increase, Woodway at 8.6% and Beverly Hills at 1.8%, the Comptroller's Office reported.
Only Bellmead saw slippage, its February rebate dipping 1.7%.
Waco's showing was no one-trick pony, Collins said.
For all the talk of November spending bleeding into December because of Black Friday's late arrival, Collins said Waco's rebates for November and December combined stand at $7.8 million, nearly $700,000 or 9.4% more than the combined refund received for those months a year earlier.
She said consumer confidence and Greater Waco's appeal to visitors from around the country are double-teaming the economy's positive side.
"People are coming to Waco who may have never seen the retailing variety we now offer. They're on vacation, and they don't mind opening their pocketbook," Collins said.
