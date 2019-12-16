Merrick Engineering, a maker of plastic clothes hangers, is moving its headquarters from California to Waco, adding at least more staffers to its existing Waco operations and spending about $33 million in property upgrades.
The company also wants tax breaks Waco and McLennan County leaders will consider Tuesday.
In separate meetings, the city council and commissioners court will vote on entering into a business agreement with Merrick, which has agreed to buy a 71-acre tract near 7201 Mars Drive. The company hopes to build a production facility and corporate headquarters there, having outgrown their current location on Imperial Drive, said Melett Harrison, Waco's economic development director.
Merrick already employs about 150 people locally. The business agreement will allow Merrick to maintain that employment level and hire at least 20 more staffers, said Harrison.
Half of those will be production staffers making at least $12 an hour, plus benefits, while the balance will hold positions in the corporate headquarters, making an average annual wage of $57,500, according to information provided the council and commissioners.
Merrick is buying the acreage from the Waco Industrial Foundation, which acquires land to make available to industrial prospects sometimes at less than market prices. It joins the city and county in having a representative on the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. board.
Harrison said the business agreement council members and commissioners consider Tuesday is contingent upon the land being annexed into the Waco city limits. Merrick has pledged no less than $23 million in land and building improvements and no less than $10 million in equipment installation.
City staff has recommended Merrick receive tax breaks for seven years on the increase in taxable value of the building and land, ranging from 90% in each of the first five years and 65% in each of the last two years. It also would receive tax breaks ranging from 40% to 5% on the equipment.
Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the McLennan County Courhouse, while Waco City Council meets at 6 p.m. in the Waco Convention Center.
Commissioners had been scheduled Tuesday to consider tax breaks for a company proposing to build a multimillion-dollar facility locally to build trailers. That agenda item has been postponed until late January, county administrator Dustin Chapman confirmed in an interview Monday afternoon.
