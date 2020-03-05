Hand sanitizer and face masks have become scarce, as shoppers harboring coronavirus fears have flocked to local pharmacies, discount shops and big-box retailers in search of something to stave off contamination.
Store managers and employees are wringing their hands over the shortage, pointing out shelf space once brimming with name-brand products now suffering from that empty feeling. Delivery trucks come and go without providing relief. Warehouses have seen their supplies exhausted.
"It's a hot commodity, been selling like crazy," said Tony Longoria, who manages the Family Dollar store on New Road near Valley Mills Drive.
He said a delivery truck will arrive Friday, but whether it will contain a fresh shipment of hand-sanitizing solution has Longoria crossing his fingers. Inquiries from customers needing to restock have become commonplace.
"A lot are wearing face masks, and I don't blame them," he said.
Health officials, however, have said residents should only wear a face mask if a health care professional recommends it.
"Face masks are not recommended for people who are well," according to a press release announcing the formation of a McLennan County Leadership Response Team to coordinate local efforts to address the COVID-19 outbreak.
Officials recommend washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as the first and best option. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol should be used if soap and water are not available.
A manager and assistant manager at the Walgreens at Bosque Boulevard and New Road politely pointed out bare space where hand-sanitizing products priced from $7.49 to $13.99 stood before the coronavirus-induced buying frenzy commenced.
Most stores remain heavily stocked with hand soap, even anti-bacterial soap and foaming products. But products specifically labeled hand-sanitizing were practically nonexistent at Walgreens, Family Dollar, CVS and Walmart locations between Bosque Boulevard and Franklin Avenue.
The H-E-B store on South Valley Mills Drive likewise was without hand-sanitizing product in the main aisles. Plastic 1-ounce bottles of Purell-brand sanitizing products were available at checkout stands, near other impulse-buy merchandise such as magazines and candy.
H-E-B posted a sign, saying, "To ensure the availability of product for all customers, the purchase of hand sanitizer and hand soap is limited to four bottles each per transaction in one shopping trip. This precautionary measure will ensure that all customers find the products they need."
Drug Emporium, in the Parkdale shopping center at Bosque Boulevard and Valley Mills Drive, received a shipment Thursday with about 120 bottles of hand-sanitizing product, ending a three-day drought, manager Scott Halvorson said. He said he expected the supply would be gone by day's end.
Halvorson said customers can use anti-bacterial scrub at home, but he has found they prefer to haul around hand-sanitizing provisions when out and about.
"We've been out a few days and continue to get calls about its availability," said Renae Williams, a staffer in the kitchen and appliance department at the Target on Bosque Boulevard.
Asked if her sales area would track coronavirus-related calls, she said, "We all are getting calls."
The CVS location at New Road and Valley Mills Drive had everything from glucose meters and turkey jerky to dried mangoes and stuffed animals. It even had pop-up greeting cards that play music.
But it did not have hand-sanitizing products Thursday.
An employee said some customers are buying products on display in the wound-care aisle, including antiseptic skin cleanser.
