Packaging history with opportunity, businessman Bill Wetterman hopes to create a lodging, dining and retailing mecca at 10th Street and Webster Avenue downtown, the site of an old ice plant and the soon-to-be-vacant Diversified Product Development factory.
Wetterman is proposing a 170-room hotel at the 19th-century Geyser Ice Co. complex, an easy walk from both Balcones Distilling and Magnolia Market. The ice plant was built for Adolphus Busch and his Anheuser-Busch company, which owned a brewery next door in the 1890s.
The towering red-brick building is showing its age, its windows shattered and hunks of masonry littering the grounds. But Wetterman envisions a four-to-five-star hotel, possibly topped by condominiums served by private elevator and concierge service. He also hopes to feature 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and dining options, he said in an interview Monday.
The 60,000-square-foot Diversified Product Development building right across 10th Street street may represent the missing piece to Wetterman's puzzle. Known for its eye-catching, block-long mural, it will become vacant when Diversified relocates to a proposed 90,000-square-foot space behind Home Depot in Bellmead, a project that also involves Wetterman.
Wetterman has placed the downtown Diversified building under contract, and hopes to close on a purchase during the first quarter of 2020. The acquisition, he said, would create an attraction visitors to Waco would find irresistible.
"I could see that (Diversified) space accommodating larger restaurants, entertainment and retail," Wetterman said. "It could be something like Pike's Market in Seattle, but on a smaller scale, or like the other very successful markets popping up across the country, in Nashville, in Columbus, Ohio, the Pearl in San Antonio. That's what we're moving toward and envisioning.
"The spotlight is on Waco, and we expect it to grow brighter the next several years. Tourists, visitors coming to Waco are hungry for more. They love what we have to offer, and wouldn't mind staying a night longer. Waco is in a unique position to capture traffic on that interstate."
Magnolia Market at the Silos attracts 35,000 visitors weekly, local tourism officials have estimated. Proprietors Chip and Joanna Gaines recently opened their new coffee shop, Magnolia Press, and plan a $10.4 million expansion of the Silos location. They also have announced they will transform the former Grand Karem Shrine building, 701 Washington Ave., to a hotel.
"My wife and I were just traveling back from San Marcos, and we actually discussed all the out-of-state plates we were seeing New York, Illinois, Utah, California, everywhere, and there's no reason Waco can't capture more than its share of those visitors," said Wetterman, whose other local ventures include The Containery, a 38,000-square-foot creation on Fourth Street, near Franklin Avenue, where shipping containers provide mixed-use space.
Next door to The Containery is Behrens Lofts Apartments, another Wetterman endeavor. He and his team converted existing lofts to 57 condominiums, 12 of which have been sold and six are under contract, he said Monday.
Wetterman said Monday his plans for the Geyser Ice Co. and Diversified Product Development buildings can stand alone and are not dependent on each other. Still, he would like the option to join them in a master plan to create synergy between them. Eventually, he said, he likely will ask the city to abandon the block of 10th Street between the two buildings to create a pedestrian-friendly "festival street."
"We're working on conceptual drawings now," said real estate agent Gregg Glime, who is assisting Wetterman. "It's going to be master-planned with restaurants, big-box and smaller retailers, entertainment and hospitality. It should fit together nicely. Our timeline and that of National Diversified is lining up perfectly. Each side is accommodating of the other."
National Diversified on Webster Avenue occupies space used years ago by Krafcor Corp., then Bardcor, both makers of corrugated paperboard.
"Actually, it is three buildings," said Wetterman, mentioning what appears to be changes in construction types. "One corner appears to date back to the late 1800s. I can't say for sure the two buildings, Geyser and National Diversified, were not somehow related.
There are large arched openings where the offices are now, large enough for horse-drawn carriages. Old photographs of the Geyser Ice Co. show these wagons, used to make home deliveries."
Wetterman estimated he will spend $45 million redoing the Geyser building, between $12 million and $13 million repurposing Diversified.
He said the Geyser Ice building is awash in Waco lore, and he will tap that angle in his design. His plans include a ballroom, a rooftop park serving as green space, street-level retail and a parking structure. Wetterman said he has had discussions with a major hotel chain, "but I'm leaning toward branding it as an independent boutique hotel." He said others' plans for new hotels do not concern him, as he will address demand for full-service accommodations.
He said pursuing public incentives from the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone is in the works but not imminent.
"Once we get further along, we will take a look at what our TIF-eligible expenses would be, to what extent the city would want to make public improvements sidewalks and landscaping, for example — along Jackson and Webster avenues, all the way to 11th Street," Wetterman said.
Wetterman said he would like to have permits in place and space in the Diversified building pre-leased "when they hand over the keys." He and Glime said the project could be done in a year to 18 months.
Marketing of the site is to begin in January.
Wetterman said he will pitch the project at the Red River States Conference & Deal Making session scheduled in January at the Fort Worth Convention Center, an event sponsored by the International Council of Shopping Centers. He will take his act to Las Vegas in May for a larger ICSC conference.
City Center Waco executive director Megan Henderson said she's excited about efforts to expand the appeal of the Silos District, and views the Wetterman project, and others, "as a marriage of innovative uses with existing and historic buildings, how things are with how they used to be. They can be fantastic. It's fun to see new projects come along in the Silos District. The candy store at Eighth Street and Webster Avenue, for example. That's a cool building with a new use visitors can really appreciate."
She said she regrets losing Diversified, but fortunately its niche of making specialized products for utility companies will remain in Greater Waco.
Wetterman said he hopes to preserve the Geyser Ice Co.'s integrity.
"It is 90 to 95 percent structurally sound. We will do some selective demolition, stabilize the walls, restore a few scattered bricks," he said. "We certainly are not removing any bricks. Our goal is restoration."
