GelPro's Waco plant to make protective face shields for COVID-19 fight

The New York Post reported Monday that the coronavirus killed one New Yorker every 2.9 minutes over a six-hour span the newspaper described as hellish.
Little wonder Waco’s GelPro plant mailed its first package of face shields to a New York locale, specifically the virus-treating tent city arising in Central Park courtesy of the Samaritan’s Purse emergency response team.
GelPro, based in Austin but with virtually all manufacturing anchored on Precision Drive in Waco, has become a force in the feel-good foot market, making gel-filled floor mats to comfort anyone who stands in one spot for lengthy periods. Buyers include Walmart, Target.com, Amazon.com and Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as kitchen specialty stores.
But founder and CEO Robb McMahan, an engineer by trade, has seen demand sag as stores closed and customers followed orders to stay away in droves. He wanted to help, having a daughter employed as a registered nurse in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, someone who knows the threat health care workers face from people sometimes carrying the virus but showing few symptoms.
He chose to convert production capacity in his 70,000-square-foot Waco plant to medical face shields and potentially face masks, which have become in dangerously short supply. Production is ramping up even as McMahan prepares to fill orders from the most needy.
He charges $4 per shield for a product that features “high-quality plastic with a Velcro strap for easy adjustment and a foam band that goes across the forehead,” according to a press release. “The shields will be available in two sizes: a 13-inch by 8-inch shield and a larger 13-inch by 9.5-inch to fully cover eyes, nose and mouth while also allowing increased range of motion.”
“At that price, this is not a moneymaker for us. We’re just trying to help,” McMahan said by phone from the Waco plant. “We’ve got a facility and we have equipment and capacity. Most important, we have brave, dedicated employees who want to make a difference, who have embraced the role of making this product. Honestly, any time they come in, they increase their own risk.”
Staffers wear masks and gloves and are beginning to try the new GelPro face shields. GelPro checks workers’ temperatures daily and has shifted work stations to comply with social distancing guidelines, McMahan said. Work breaks and shifts have been staggered to eliminate crowding, and common touch points are sterilized after breaks, he said.
GelPro employs about 100 locally, more during peak seasons. A half-dozen now are assigned to face shields, but McMahan sees that rising to 10 or 15, maybe more, in short order, if orders mount as he hopes and expects.
If the medical products line blossoms, GelPro will hire more.
Making a single protective mask takes only seconds, literally, McMahan said.
“We have a large MultiCam X-Y cutting machine, digital computer controlled, and a 10-by-13-foot table,” he said. “Put in a program, and almost instantly, you have a face shield. It takes about 5 seconds. It flies, one of the fastest in the world. We bought it to cut fabric for floor mats.”
McMahan has the equipment he needs to mass produce shields that protect the eyes, nose and mouth from bodily fluids. He plans an initial production run of 40,000 units, and had taken orders for 10,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. A caller from New York ordered 2,500 to donate to efforts there.
“I’m thinking we may sell out relatively soon, and if we need to continue making them, we will, 100,000, 200,000, whatever,” McMahan said.
Then there is the possibility of making face masks, which can filter out particulate matter and have become a hot item in the battle against the coronavirus. Even medical staffs fighting the virus on the front lines are running into shortages that put health workers at risk.
McMahan said he ordered 11 miles of material used in making masks, and continues to weigh his options. He is producing a prototype.
He said shifting gears to include masks would require the purchase of additional equipment, including robotics, but he said he could envision GelPro “making millions of masks a year, even tens of millions.”
Such a transition would mean hiring dozens more employees, he said.
Meanwhile he said he is vetting potential customers inquiring about purchasing the face shields, not making the shields as easy to purchase online as other products in the GelPro inventory. He wants to fill orders placed by truly needy health care entities, not those wanting to resell them at jacked-up prices.
McMahan said GelPro is donating $100,000 worth of GelPro’s anti-fatigue comfort mats to coronavirus mobile testing sites and first responders.
McMahan and his wife, Lisa, founded GelPro in 200. It is corporately based in Austin but operates its production facility in Waco’s industrial district.
“Bottom line, the Waco business community wanted us more,” McMahan said. “The chamber and city officials were very accommodating and easy to work with. That had a lot to do with our decision to locate here.”
McMahan, a Kentucky native who moved to Austin in 1992 to work for computer giant Dell Inc., said he was familiar with the Waco market, having produced mats on a contract basis for Waco-based WRS Group.
Business grew, and so did McMahan’s need to open his own place.
Besides producing tension-relieving mats for home and office use, GelPro provides floor mats and stool cushions for hospital operating rooms, pharmacies, imaging labs and nursing stations. The product is produced from high-end polyurethane foam, McMahan told the Tribune-Herald.
Mats vary in size and can range in price from a little more than $25 to well into the thousands of dollars for placement in industrial settings.
GelPro has sold 4 million mats since it was founded in 2003. It has received tax breaks locally as it added a 12,000-square-foot warehouse. It also leases 10,000 square feet elsewhere.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.