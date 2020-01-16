Chip and Joanna Gaines (copy) (copy)

Waco’s Joanna and Chip Gaines plan to return to television with lifestyle programming and their own channel under a joint venture with Discovery, Inc.

Chip and Joanna Gaineses’ newest lifestyle venture now has a name and a rollout date, the head of Discovery Inc. announced Thursday.

Magnolia Network will launch Oct. 4, according to news reports of comments Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav made at the Television Critics Association’s press tour tour in Pasadena, California.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” Zaslav was quoted as saying in Adweek. “We think Chip and Joanna represent the values that America is looking for.”

The Gaineses will take over the former DIY cable network with original lifestyle programming and reruns of “Fixer Upper,” and they will offer online content to match.

A dozen shows for the network are in production, and the Gaineses will appear in multiple. Among them are a cooking show with Joanna and another featuring the couple together.

Other offerings include “Home on the Road,” featuring Abner and Amanda Ramirez from the band Johnnyswim trying to balance marriage, family and their music careers.

The programming is focused on family-friendly fare that touches on home, garden, food, wellness and design.

The Gaineses have had their Magnolia brand since long before they rose to national fame through HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” and it has grown to encompass household goods, the Magnolia Journal and several Waco-based real estate and remodeling companies. They have established Magnolia Market at the Silos, Magnolia Table restaurant, Magnolia Press coffeehouse and other local ventures.

