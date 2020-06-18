Waco-based celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines and their five children get personal about racial prejudice in a new episode of an online show called "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man."
The YouTube series features former NFL linebacker and sports commentator Emmanuel Acho, who is African-American, sitting down with mostly white people to talk about their understanding of race. Recent guests have included movie star Matthew McConaughey.
In the short episode that went online Wednesday, Acho explains that he contacted the family after Chip Gaines tweeted about his series.
Seated in a minimalist studio setting in Waco with his family and Acho, Chip Gaines says was inspired by the idea of the series.
"When I saw your video, it was like a light bulb went off in my head," he says. "It think I've been blind to these realities for maybe all my life," he said.
Joanna Gaines says the family has been having conversations about how they perceive people of other races and whether it's good to be "colorblind." Acho replies that he doesn't think the goal should be colorblindness but rather an appreciation of differences.
One of the Gaines children asks Acho whether he ever feels afraid of white people.
Acho says he is not afraid of whites but is "cautious" around them. As an analogy, he notes that water and electricity are both essential to modern life, "but if those things two things have a negative interaction, it could be lethal."
Magnolia, Chip and Joanna's Waco-based lifestyle company, announced earlier this month that it would give at least $200,000 to local and national causes involving race equity, and that its workers would be trained in racial issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.