The cousin of a 79-year-old Waco man is suing four local nursing home facilities, alleging negligent care caused the man’s death in May 2019.
Anne Massey, Aaron Franklin’s cousin, is seeking unspecified damages in her wrongful death lawsuit, filed in 414th State District Court against Woodland Springs Nursing Center, Lakeshore Village Healthcare Center, Crestview Health Care Residence, and Westview Manor and Rehabilitation Center, along with their owners and license holders.
According to the lawsuit, Franklin was admitted as a resident at Woodland Springs Nursing Center, 1010 Dallas St., “off and on” starting in 2012. He was readmitted on Dec. 11, 2017, and “sustained multiple injuries under their care.”
“Under the care of Woodland Springs Nursing Center, Mr. Franklin had to be treated for multiple areas of pressure injury, pressure ulcers, wound infection, left leg amputation, severe infections, pain and suffering, malnutrition and dehydration, hospitalizations and treatment for infections, sepsis, and premature death,” the suit alleges.
Franklin was taken to a hospital emergency room on March 26, 2018, with pressure ulcers to his left leg, wound infection and sepsis, the lawsuit claims. Three days later, his left leg was amputated above the knee, the suit says.
The administrator at Woodland Springs Nursing Center did not return phone calls on Monday.
On April 3, 2018, Franklin was admitted to Lakeshore Village Healthcare Center, 2320 Lake Shore Drive. The lawsuit claims Franklin suffered multiple injuries there and had to be treated for an identical array of ailments that was alleged he suffered at Woodland Springs.
Travis Ward, administrator at Lakeshore Village, declined comment on the lawsuit Monday.
The suit says Franklin was admitted to Crestview Healthcare Residence, 1400 Lake Shore Drive, on Jan. 23, 2019, and admitted to Westview Manor and Rehabilitation Center in McGregor in April 2019.
The lawsuit alleges Franklin had to be treated for the same injuries as before at both of those locations. The lawsuit claims he died May 15, 2019, from those injuries.
Melissa Harris, administrator at Westview Manor and Rehabilitation Center in McGregor, said she was unaware of the lawsuit, and she declined comment.
Clint Black, general counsel for Coryell County Memorial Hospital Authority, which holds the licenses for Westview Manor and Crestview, also declined comment on the lawsuit. Black said Crestview is under new ownership since November and has a new name, but Coryell County Memorial Hospital Authority still holds its license with the state.
