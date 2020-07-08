Examination Management Services Inc., a national call center operation that once staffed multiple sites in Greater Waco, shuttered its venue on Central Park Drive just in time to send staffers home for the July Fourth holiday without jobs.
Fortunately, Empereon Constar is pursuing additional staffers for its call center at 1205 N. Loop 340 in Lacy Lakeview, behind Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, talent acquisition manager James Daniels said.
Empereon Constar “has reached out” to those losing their jobs when EMSI discontinued companywide operations last week. Irving-based EMSI reportedly notified employees of their fate via email.
Exact employment numbers at EMSI were not available Wednesday. The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce website places EMSI employment locally at 800, but chamber officials did not return calls seeking clarification on the timeliness of that number. Daniels said he had heard estimates ranging from 800 to 500 people to even fewer.
Regardless, Daniels said he hopes to have the Empereon Constar facility staffed with 200 to 400 staffers by mid-July. The trend among call center operations is letting employees work from home, but Daniels said his hires will report to the Lacy Lakeview complex that once was occupied by Blue Cross Blue Shield and which also served as an information center for individuals wanting coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
EMSI said on its website that COVID-19 “has disrupted families, communities and businesses in our country and around the world. EMSI has become a casualty of these unprecedented times, as the pandemic has severely depressed service volumes. As a result, all company operations ceased on Friday, July 3, 2020.”
An email to employees told them to stop what they were doing and leave immediately if they reported for work.
“Final payroll amounts will be processed as soon as administratively possible,” the message states. “All employee benefits, as applicable, will end as of the close of business today. No … employee benefit continuation will be available, due to the end of business operations.”
Information about retrieving personal belongings would come later, according to the email.
It ended by thanking employees for their service to EMSI and its clients.
The Midway Independent School District bought a vacant former EMSI building at Panther Way and Hewitt Drive, near the Midway Middle School and other Midway facilities, making it a technology and data center.
The district reportedly paid $2.86 million for the building.
