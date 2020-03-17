Eat, drink and be wary: Waco restaurants, bars sizing up challenges of coronavirus restrictions

Waco diners will have to settle for to-go options at local restaurants, dispensing with trips to bars and relaxing meals in public dining rooms, in response to a public health emergency declaration Tuesday by Mayor Kyle Deaver.

Starting at 11:59 Tuesday night, all bars must be closed, and restaurants will only be allowed to offer delivery or to-go service.

Business of almost every description has been kicked in the teeth by the coronavirus and steps to reduce its spread. The Texas Restaurant Association projects one of every four independent restaurants may close if trends continue. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pursuing “injury disaster loans” from the Small Business Administration. SipSource, a data analytics firm serving the wine and spirits distribution industries, is pursuing donations for bartenders and waiters.

Locally, several restaurateurs were experiencing heartburn over Deaver’s announcement of bar and restaurant restrictions Tuesday morning. George’s owner Sammy Citrano said the decision to limit restaurant service to take-out and drive-thru is “devastating news.”

“I’ve been in the business 40 years, and I’ve never seen such panic in my life,” Citrano said. “Restaurants are needed. People need meals. If people think they can’t get food, there will be panic. My business was off 30%, but we were still able to meet a need. We’ll all have a different model tomorrow.”

Mary Duty, matriarch of the family-owned Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, half-joked during a phone interview that proprietors citywide were mulling “knocking holes in the sides of their buildings to create drive-thru lanes.”

She said most local owners and managers were caught “flat-footed” by steps announced Tuesday. The new rules will remain effective seven days and could be extended by a vote of the city council.

“Could you give us a little indoor seating, allow for social distancing?” Duty said. “We’re all scrambling like crazy, trying to accommodate our customers. It’s been a real roller-coaster the past couple of weeks. And think what this is going to do to the city’s sales tax revenue. They might be cut in half. We’ve been around forever and we have a drive-thru, but what about all the sweet little places that have opened, the Thai ice cream shop. Those guys are brand new. All of a sudden they can’t have walk-in business. How do they adapt?”

Even niche locales such as Ridgewood Country Club face touch decisions.

The golf course is playable and open to the public, “but carts and clubs will not be available for rent,” receptionist Kimberly Peebles said. The restaurant is closed to diners but will serve to-go orders from a limited menu.

The Baylor Club at McLane Stadium is dark until further notice.

Mark Moore, who manages Portofino’s Italian restaurant on Austin Avenue, echoed Citrano’s assessment that fallout could prove devastating.

“It’s not just restaurants and their employees, but movie theaters, anywhere there are crowds,” Moore said. “Employees can’t make car payments. They may have trouble paying the rent. What if you work at a car lot, or own one? Are you going to survive half the people in Waco having their hours cut? Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying there should not be a response. But I think this is an over-reaction. We’re not talking about 10,000 people crowded into an arena. Older people and those with jeopardized immune systems should take precautions. But putting a whole city in lockdown, I question.”

Community Bank & Trust President David Lacy said he has no doubt the Waco economy is facing challenging times.

“It’s hard for me to imagine there won’t be a substantial impact, and I feel bad for all the people involved,” Lacy said. “Will there be business closings? I think that could happen. Businesses that have a propensity to make it through these types of situations are those that adapt most quickly, find new and creative ways to create revenue and curtail expenses. Our economy has always been dynamic and it’s always been interrelated.”

Lacy said banking remains an enterprise anchored in relationships, and he believes Waco, with its heavy concentration of independently owned financial institutions, is in better shape than most to deal with crises.

Waco’s newly minted food hall at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue is among downtown establishments that must comply with new marching orders, spokesman Matt Cote said by email.

“Union Hall has many different vendors,” Cote wrote. “Though the food hall will operate carry-out and delivery services during food hall hours, we ask that patrons contact their restaurant of choice for specific information regarding ordering, payments, carry-out and delivery services. The bar will not be open.”

Sam Castillo, whose family operates the La Fiesta restaurant at South Valley Mills Drive and Franklin Avenue and three specialty locations in Union Hall, said unfortunately he already is considering layoffs.

“I thought we would get a shot at social distancing, at controlling occupancy levels by taking reservations, at doubling down on cleaning operations,” Castillo said. “But we never got that opportunity. To me, restaurants are cleaner than a superstore, cleaner than a grocery store. Fortunately, we have a drive-thru at La Fiesta, and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission now allows delivery of alcohol with food, so we can include margaritas with our Tex-Mex food. But at the food hall, when you’re losing 90% of your volume, that dictates laying off people you don’t want to lay off.”

He said he has started selling $25 gift cards, with $5 designated for staffers.

Kyle Citrano, managing partner of the George’s restaurant on Hewitt Drive and president of the Waco Restaurant Association, said coronavirus and community response statewide is putting 1.4 million jobs in play.

He said he traded emails all weekend with other restaurant operators and with representatives of the Texas Restaurant Association, sharing thoughts about what other states are doing to deal with the virus and policies they would prefer Texas and local governments adopt.

“We’ve tried to emphasize the benefits of restaurants staying open, if for nothing else than to relieve the pressure on grocery stores,” Kyle Citrano said. “More than 50% of the meals consumed daily in Texas are from restaurants. Eating establishments survive on razor-thin margins and are labor intensive. If these restrictions last seven days, restaurants may be fine. If they last two weeks or two months, some may decide they just can’t stay open.”

The Texas Restaurant Association released a statement saying forcing restaurants to go dark “would have a disastrous economic impact to both employers and their staff.”

“With more than 50,000 restaurants in Texas, this will change the culinary scene and business environment in every community across the state, drive significant unemployment, and create a massive financial deficit for cities and towns that rely on the tax revenue of these establishments,” according to the association’s statement.

Also Tuesday, Waco Ale Co. and Southern Roots Brewing Co. both confirmed they would be offering curbside delivery of craft beers indefinitely.

Kris Bail, director of operations at Barnett’s Public House in Waco, said St. Patrick’s Day weekend typically is the bar’s biggest event all year, generating about $50,000 in revenue. This year was an exception, and it hurt.

“We planned to party all weekend,” Bail said. “Saturday, the city manager said to limit gatherings to 100 people or less, so we complied with that.”

During the closure, employees will see no changes in their paychecks, Bail said. They will use the shutdown to deep-clean the building at Fourth Street and Franklin Avenue and to learn new bar-tending techniques.

He said the pub also is taking catering orders from nearby businesses.

Nelson Rue, owner of Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shoppe, said operations at his two Waco locations will shift exclusively to takeout orders filled by a leaner staff.

“I’m looking out the window at our parking lot, and it’s pretty empty,” Rue said from his Valley Mills Drive store. “It’s not just us, it’s everyone.”

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a statement Tuesday saying business still have a responsibility to submit their tax payments, and that a March 20 deadline is looming. The press release urges businesses use the Comptroller’s Office online payment tools.

“Many of our fellow Texans are facing devastating economic conditions as bars, restaurants, retail outlets and other businesses make difficult staffing decisions,” the press release states. “The economic impacts are currently the most visible, but a more pressing concern is simmering behind the economic concerns. A looming health emergency may strain our abilities to provide adequate care and emergency services to our fellow Texans.

“We must pull together to ensure we can meet the needs we will invevitably face. As part of that pulling together, I ask businesses to remit the taxes they collected from Texans by the established due date.”

