East Waco, historic but long underappreciated, became a hotbed of development news in 2019, with public and private money pouring into projects on and near Elm Avenue. Three hotels, a high-end apartment complex, restaurants, extensive public works, a coffee shop, custom boot shop and a bank branch appear on the horizon.
Brick-and-mortar enhancements are merging with a can-do attitude. New Cen-Tex African-American Chamber of Commerce President John Bible said he hopes to parlay the newfound interest in East Waco into increased job and quality-of-life opportunities. He recently told business leaders he favors creating a training program for residents seeking jobs at hotels under construction near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Elm Avenue.
He said he would welcome assistance from institutions of higher learning.
TFNB Your Bank for Life bought the 13,000-square-foot Train Waco space on Elm Avenue pledging not only to operate a bank branch there but also to offer space to fledgling ventures. Councilwoman Andrea Barefield has said the presence of a bank would be a game-changer for East Waco.
Publicly speaking, the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board approved $5.5 million to make Bridge Street a "front porch" to the city, with plans to create a festival venue. Another $200,000 will go to assist former Baylor University and Houston Oilers quarterback Cody Carlson transform the woebegone building at 305 Elm Ave. into a coffee shop fronting the street flanked by a boot shop.
Elsewhere, at Dallas and McKeen streets, backers of Brazos Valley Cheese bought a 22,000-square-foot complex where generations of farmers sold produce. They struck a deal with siblings Sam Brown and Cathy Turner, whose father, the late Douglas Brown, championed East Waco causes.
Investors with ties to Brazos Valley Cheese, and to Homestead Heritage, are well into transforming the space to a food hub, where caterers and food truck operators could prepare their meals, test kitchens could operate, a "virtual restaurant" would fill orders to go, and space would be provided for cooking demonstrations, office space and labeling and packaging equipment.
This same group, led by Kevin Durkin, bought the Kestner's building in the 500 block of Elm Avenue. The space dates to 1897 and opened as a dry goods store in 1914. At the time of the sale, Durkin told the Tribune-Herald he and others "couldn't wait" to check out its potential on what is becoming a thriving Elm Avenue.
Reports of a pending announcement about its future have surfaced.
Toss in a host of other projects, and East Waco's future looks dazzling.
The list includes ongoing construction of Cambia Hotel, Holiday Inn Express and Even Hotel properties, 361 rooms in all. Hotel Indigo Waco developer Kenny Bhakta is heavily involved.
Revival Eastside Eatery, 704 Elm Ave., anchors a newly designated "model block," part of a more expansive upgrade stretching from the former Quinn College campus to the Brazos River. Crews repaired, replaced or installed storm drains, waterlines, roadways and sidewalks.
Nancy Grayson, owner of Lula Jane's bakery on Elm Avenue, abandoned her efforts to open a grocery store in the 700 block of Elm Avenue in a tiff with the Waco City Council over roll-up doors. But she placed the space on the market and said her support of East Waco remains intact.
If another user envisions a grocery store, that would suit her fine, Grayson said.
