The McLennan County Commissioners Court and Waco City Council each approved a package deal for Holt Cat on Tuesday, signing off on $900,000 in economic development incentives and five years of breaks on property and sales taxes.
Meanwhile, the city of Robinson, craving new business and industry, updated commissioners on plans for a massive Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone taking in property in Robinson along portions of Interstate 35, Loop 340 and U.S. Highway 77. City Manager Craig Lemin asked McLennan County commissioners to consider participating in the project.
The money would be earmarked for infrastructure upgrades new industry might require should it consider locating in Robinson.
Lemin told commissioners the TIRZ would serve as a carrot to attract new industry and jobs to Robinson's potential hot spots. Structuring the zone to allocate 75 cents of every tax dollar generated by new development within the zone would reduce tax burdens on homeowners, he said.
Waco and McLennan County agreed to give Holt Cat a business grant of up to $900,000 as it prepares to spend $20 million retrofitting the former Caterpillar Work Tools plant on Texas Central Parkway. It also will receive a 50% break on real and personal property taxes over five years, and a 25% break on sales taxes generated at that facility over five years.
The breaks apply only to the former Caterpillar Work Tools site, not to Holt Cat operations on West Loop 340, where it sells, services and leases out Caterpillar heavy equipment. Holt Cat, with a presence in 118 Texas counties, will use the two-building, 220,000-square-foot Work Tools site to manufacture proprietary equipment, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
Their tax breaks are based on creating 45 to 100 jobs, though a Holt Cat spokesman told the Tribune-Herald in a recent interview that employment could approach 165. Holt Cat has made it a priority to hire as many former Work Tools employees who lost their jobs as possible, Collins said.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Snell said Caterpillar has received tax breaks and incentive packages before, and questioned if a new user of the same plant should receive breaks for hiring back the same employees.
Collins said Holt Cat also is hiring from outside the region and is working with Texas State Technical College on a skills training program.
Meanwhile, the new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone proposed for Robinson would spread over 4,300 acres and would include a 640-acre tract at the southeast corner of I-35 and Loop 340 now owned by the Waco Industrial Foundation, Lemin told commissioners.
Commissioners took no action, as it was not an action item on the agenda, but McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and Precinct 1 Commissioner Snell, whose precinct includes the acreage, said publicly they think the county would benefit from an agreement with Robinson on the TIRZ.
Lemin said in an interview after the meeting that Robinson and its consultant, Fort Worth-based David Pettit Economic Development LLC, wanted to introduce themselves to commissioners and present the concept.
"Now we hope to negotiate a proposed contract with the county staff, and to come back to commissioners for a vote, possibly next month," Lemin said.
A video presentation prepared by David Pettit shows that $753 million in Robinson, McLennan County, McLennan Community College and Robinson Independent School District taxes would be generated in the zone during a 35-year period ending in 2055. More than $200 million of that would become available for infrastructure improvements if Robinson and McLennan County join in funneling 75 cents of every dollar in new development to the TIRZ, the report estimates.
Robinson ISD and MCC taxes would not be captured in the TIRZ.
"The way it works is we place a cap on existing values, and that money continues going into the general fund," Lemin said. "But as the area develops, creating new value, new dollars, we put 75 cents of every dollar into the TIRZ fund, 25 cents into the general fund. We can borrow against that TIRZ money, or we can pay as we go. Continued development feeds on itself and benefits each taxing entity."
Robinson is behind other entities, including Waco, which has used a similar model to encourage development in its downtown area, Lemin said.
Robinson "is a little behind the curve on this," he said. "It has been an effective tool elsewhere. Waco definitely has an edge in the economic development game that we don't have right now. We hope within five to seven years to start having some money to make things happen."
The TIRZ would let Robinson compete with other cities' economic development incentives, and the county's participation would add to that ability, Felton said.
"This gives Robinson the opportunity to build up a war chest, to be able to participate in economic development and in public-private partnerships," Felton said. "We, the county, would be giving up a little tax revenue short-term, but that's tax revenue we wouldn't be getting at all."
Lemin said the property owned by the Waco Industrial Foundation is tax-exempt, generating no tax revenue for anyone while the foundation owns it, and the balance of the 4,300 acres would be taxed as agricultural land without a TIRZ designation.
