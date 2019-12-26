The Waco economy took a roundhouse right to the chin in November, but most sectors remain upright and even in record-setting territory as 2019 fades into the sunset, according to a West Texas economist who tracks local trends.
A record-low showing in commercial construction caused the Greater Waco Economic Index raw score to slip to 133.3, down from the record 133.5 in October but still ahead of last November’s 130.2, according to Karr Ingham, who prepares a snapshot using data dating to 2000. His work is sponsored by the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald.
“The minor decline is even more impressive given the abnormally low monthly building permit total of just $1.26 million, down from over $19 million in November 2018,” Ingham wrote in his summary. “The November 2019 number is the lowest on record and marks the first time since 2012 the monthly permit valuation total has ever been below $10 million.”
This shortfall was a “difference maker,” Ingham said.
The category reflects permits issued for non-single-family housing projects, including stores, restaurants, commercial sites and industrial buildings. The dollar value is the estimated cost of new construction or renovations.
Totals fluctuate year to year, even month to month, peaking five years ago when Baylor University spent $260 million to build McLane Stadium.
Despite the November collapse, permits issued since January for commercial and industrial construction have reached $308 million in value, a 9.2% increase from the first 11 months last year, Ingham reported.
Also, recent announcements should generate sizable permits for industrial development in 2020. Merrick Engineering will spend $33 million on a new 400,000-square-foot manufacturing plant, distribution center and corporate office on a 71-acre tract in Texas Central Park, where it will continue making plastic hangers locally. Zinkpower, a Germany-based company, will place a $31 million hot-dip galvanizing plant in that same neighborhood.
Construction permits have not yet been issued to Merrick or Zinkpower.
Better news could be found elsewhere in Ingham’s report. Spending in Greater Waco was up 7.7% in November from November a year earlier. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving that many consider the launch of the holiday shopping season, is included in the November findings.
“The first half of the year continues to weigh on the year as a whole, and the general real spending total, while now in positive year-over-year territory, is still up less than a percent compared to the first 11 months of 2018,” Ingham said.
He tracks sales tax receipts in Waco, Bellmead, Beverly Hills, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Lorena, McGregor, Robinson, West and Woodway.
Normalcy returned to the home-construction category in November, which saw 34 permits issued to build single-family homes in Waco. In October, builders had secured a record 84 permits to go up with homes, Ingham said.
“For the year-to-date, however, the number of new housing construction permits remains at a record level, with 590 permits issued thus far in 2019, an increase of 15.5% over the January-November 2018 total,” Ingham wrote.
A record 243 existing homes changed hands in November. The year-to-date total of 2,905, Ingham said, also resides in record territory.
The jobless rate in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties, continues to plummet. It dipped to 3.1% in November, down from 3.3% in the same month last year. The employment growth rate last month stood at 1.3%, Ingham said, and the local economy created about 1,600 new positions the past 12 months.
“Even though employment growth rates could be higher, the overall employment situation remains favorable,” Ingham reported.
Auto spending skyrocketed 24% in October but returned to earth in November. Outlays on new and used vehicles slipped 4.7%. Spending on new and used vehicles for the year remains in record territory, though it now stands only fractionally above that of last year, Ingham said.
Waco continues its reputation as a popular tourist destination.
Spending on hotel and motel stays reached $7.6 million in November, a 19.2% jump from November last year. For the year, revenue is running 6.6% over last year. Those numbers stand to increase as Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced a $10.4 million expansion of the Magnolia Market at the Silos complex at Sixth Street and Webster Avenue, and also plan to convert the former Grand Karem Shrine building to a boutique hotel.
McLennan County sold more than $30 million in bonds to enlarge and add features to the Heart O’ Texas Fair complex and the Extraco Events Center at Lake Air Drive and Bosque Boulevard, with revenue to retire the bonds generated by increased taxes on hotel or motel stays and car rentals.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton recently told the Tribune-Herald the booming tourism industry and its links to these bond-retiring revenue sources have created somewhat of a windfall. The revenue stream is running about $500,000 ahead of the bond repayment schedule’s needs, he told the Tribune-Herald.
