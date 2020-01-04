Waco’s tourism numbers hit a rough patch in 2019, but demand for hotel rooms has not waned even as work winds down on several new lodging establishments across the community.
Through November, attendance at Waco’s most high-profile tourist attractions was down a combined 6.1%, or 151,681 people, according to figures provided last week by Carla Pendergraft, marketing director for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Slightly more than 2.3 million visitors had walked through turnstiles, forked over tickets or stood in line outside Waco attractions during the first 11 months of 2019, down from 2.46 million a year earlier.
Pendergraft does not believe those numbers represent a trend in the making.
“We do think some of the dip is from the Interstate 35 work,” she said by email.
A $341 million interstate project from the north end of Loop 340 to 12th Street near downtown has demolished bridges, closed exits and entrances, and made detours commonplace.
“It is just more difficult to access downtown right now, so some of those impulse visitors may keep going on to Dallas or Austin. … I am not really worried, because hotel statistics say there is still growth in the market,” Pendergraft said. “Not as rocket-like as a couple of years ago, but the Waco tourism economy is still doing well.”
Her office tracks attendance at Magnolia Market, Cameron Park Zoo, The Mayborn Museum Complex, Dr Pepper Museum, Waco Mammoth National Monument, Texas Ranger Museum, Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Waco Civic Theatre, The Art Center of Waco, Lake Waco Wetlands and Historic Waco Foundation homes.
Pendergraft said she has not yet received authorization to release a breakdown of attendance at each attraction through November.
End-of-year numbers should soon be forthcoming, she said.
Even if a stellar December did not come to 2019’s rescue, a visitor count of just 1 million would be a far cry from the numbers Waco was seeing in 2015, the year Magnolia Market at the Silos opened in October.
When Pendergraft reported full-year 2018 tourism numbers, she explained why the increase between 2017 and 2018 was “only 6%. … Remember that four years ago, our attraction attendance was about 650,000. So it has now quadrupled to 2.7 million.”
Whatever is going on elsewhere, the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute at 300 South Fifth St. has not lost its fizz, spokesperson Mary Beth Farrell said.
“The last time I checked, which was probably early last week, we were showing about 173,000 for the year, through December, which is definitely an improvement over last year and would be a record,” Farrell said.
The museum saw “right at 160,000” visitors in 2018, she said.
“We’ve talked a lot about that, and are not sure the exact reason for the increase, but we have been more involved in promoting special events, especially monthly special events, trying to get both tourists and locals to come in more frequently,” Farrell said. “What we hope the gain can be attributed to, and what we’re working on, is our doing a better job of harnessing downtown traffic, letting people know we’re there and what we offer. We’ve been doing a lot to improve our facilities. We needed to address maintenance of this historic building, and we’ve done that.
“We want this to be a place people really want to visit.”
Offering a free mug of Dr Pepper to entice visitors may or may not have much of an impact. New Yorkers, Californians or Midwesterners, or even visitors from abroad, may not necessarily place the museum on their itinerary to get a complimentary sips of Waco’s hometown drink, Farrell said.
But that touch may put a cherry on their visit.
“We started that in March, and it has been very successful,” she said.
Farrell said the Dr Pepper Museum, like other downtown attractions, continues to reap rewards from the popularity of Magnolia Market at the Silos. Owners Chip and Joanna Gaines opened a new coffee shop, Magnolia Press, late last year, part of a $10.4 million expansion of their downtown complex, and revealed their intention to convert the Grand Karem Shrine building downtown to an upscale boutique hotel by 2022.
“Sure, we know people come here to visit Magnolia,” Farrell said. “We want the Dr Pepper Museum to have a place on their Waco bucket list. Maybe they’ll stay another day.”
She said local attractions have gained an international reputation, as the museum hosted small groups from England and France over the holidays, a noteworthy event but one growing in regularity.
The Mayborn Museum Complex on University Parks Drive ended 2019 having hosted almost 174,000 visitors, compared to 186,000 in 2018, which some might view as a modest decline considering the museum for six months of 2018 hosted a blockbuster Titanic exhibit that showcased treasures recovered from the sunken passenger liner. Titanic accounted for 50,000 visitors who paid between $9 and $11 above standard admission, spokesperson Rebecca Nall said.
“We saw a 30% attendance increase during the Titanic run, including a lot of new people,” Nall said.
The Mayborn typically sees more traffic from Central Texas, whereas the Texas Ranger Museum and Dr Pepper Museum have wider audiences, she said.
The Mayborn saw a surge in people signing up for membership packages during the Titanic run and has not experienced a dropoff in those since the exhibit departed the premises last January.
Figures were not available for Cameron Park Zoo, for which voters last year approved a $14.5 million bond issue to pay for upgrades and expansions that include the addition of a South African penguin exhibit and a learning center.
Tourism remains front and center in community plans going forward. McLennan County uses levies on hotel stays and car rentals to pay off bonds issued to expand the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo complex anchored by the Extraco Events Center at Lake Air Drive and Bosque Boulevard.
With that in mind, Pendergraft remains bullish on hotel performance.
Information she provided the Tribune-Herald shows the average daily rate for hotels in Greater Waco through November was $110.41, a 1.7% increase from the same period last year. Revenue per available room, meanwhile, increased fractionally to $81.25 in 2019 from $81.06 the year before.
Currently, the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau actively promotes 49 vacation rentals at wacoheartoftexas.com, Pendergraft said. She said Airbnb reports there are more than 300 vacation rentals operating in McLennan County at this time.
