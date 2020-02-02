Holt Cat, which will invest an estimated $20 million to repurpose and place equipment in the former Caterpillar Work Tools plant in Waco, is pursuing $900,000 in Waco and McLennan County incentives.
The McLennan County Commissioners Court and Waco City Council will consider a deal with Holt Cat during their respective meetings Tuesday.
San Antonio-based Holt Cat, whose company claims to be the largest Caterpillar equipment dealer in the United States, has said it hopes to make Waco a manufacturing hub for land-clearing and oilfield equipment and water tanks used at construction sites. It has bought the two-building, 220,000-square-foot Work Tools complex to accomplish that task.
Support material for Waco's $450,000 share of the $900,000 grant says the package is contingent on Holt Cat investing or causing to be invested "no less than $20 million in new and real property and new personal property improvements, and creating and retaining at least 45 new full-time jobs with benefits." These actions would take place at 2000 Texas Central Parkway, where the Caterpillar Work Tools complex employed about 160 before shutting down to merge operations with a facility in Wamego, Kansas.
In accordance with the proposed arrangement, the 45 jobs created would pay an average wage of at least $39,000, or $18.75 an hour, according to support material provided by Melett Harrison, who oversees the city of Waco's economic development office. At least 40% of the employees must reside in Waco, and 80% must live in McLennan County, the agreement states. The base incentive value stands at $405,000, but Holt Cat may qualify for up to $900,000 if it creates up to 100 full-time jobs.
Holt Cat regional service manager Don Hardwick recently told the Tribune-Herald the new manufacturing center would likely create 160 jobs. Needs would include welders, fabricators, machinists and diesel mechanics. Those who lost jobs to the Work Tools closing would be welcome to apply.
Harrison said it is encouraging that a user quickly was found for the Work Tools site, one that will generate both personal, real and sales tax revenue. The economic model the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce applies to proposed funding from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. fund indicates the proposed deal with Holt Cat would "generate a pretty good return on investment," Harrison said.
Still, Greater Waco continues to lack available industrial space to make available to prospects eyeing the community, she said.
"We get a flood of calls when something like this, the Work Tools plant, comes available," Harrison said. "Of course, they don't always pan out."
Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the Holt Cat expansion.
"The company has been a longtime member of the business community, and its decision to bring new lines of business into Waco is an affirmation of our community's commitment to supporting the growth of our existing industries in addition to our efforts to attract new businesses," Collins said in an email. "As Holt was concluding its analysis of the Waco market for growth, the economic development support programs packaged together for this project served as a deciding factor in the company's decision to expand in Waco over alternative locations, and will be utilized to offset a fraction of costs associated with facility upgrades, employee recruitment and training."
Harrison, in her report, said grant payments will be made to Holt Cat on the basis of qualifying jobs created in the applicable grant year "multiplied by $9,000 per job." Rules applied by the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. define a job as full-time year-round employment, a minimum of 40 hours of work per week, and providing a minimum wage of $12 an hour. Companies must also provide health insurance and benefits comparable to those provided by the city of Waco and McLennan County to their respective employees, according to Harrison's fact sheet.
Holt Cat operates 26 Caterpillar stores in Texas, including one in Waco. Holt Cat operates independently of Illinois-based Caterpillar, the heavy equipment powerhouse. However, the Holt Cat website states "owners Peter J. Holt and Corinna Holt Richter are direct descendants of Benjamin Holt, who in 1904 developed the first successful track-type tractor which he named the 'Caterpillar.'"
The Waco Work Tools plant opened in 2005 to produce excavation buckets, couplers and hammers, among other heavy equipment.
The Waco City Council will meet for a work session at 3 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a work session at 6 p.m., both in the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. The McLennan County Commissioners Court will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the McLennan County Courthouse, 501 Washington Ave.
