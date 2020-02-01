The Waco City Council recently voted 3-3 to reject $480,000 in public money to support a project that would bring vacation rentals to Webster Avenue in the downtown area. The dissenting members’ reasoning: More hotels do not need the help.
The developers said they are moving forward nonetheless. They also said the project will bring much more than a place to stay, though they understand the council’s concerns.
The project, Heritage on Webster, includes plans for 12 short term rental units, a pastry and coffee shop, and artisan retail space situated around a central courtyard. City Councilman John Kinnaird brought up concerns about being too aggressive with incentives for hotels, a subject that has come up before at council meetings. City Councilwoman Andrea Barefield said she has concerns about the number of hotels coming to Waco potentially outstripping demand.
The next three years already will bring a 40% increase in the number of hotel rooms in Waco, said Kinnaird, who also serves as chairman of the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau Commission.
The Tax Increment Financing Zone board in December recommended the grant to support the estimated $3 million Heritage on Webster project in the 800 block of Webster Avenue. The development would be owned and operated by members of Homestead Heritage and feature that community’s handmade furniture and goods.
“I am very much for encouraging any and all development activity in downtown,” Kinnaird said. “I think taxpayer dollars should go to those things that that we identify as a priority and deem more critical to fill the gap that our downtown infrastructure currently has.”
He said with the number of hotels and vacation rentals already operating or planned downtown, he does not think providing incentives for more would be the right move.
“There are several weekends during the year where it’s tough to get a room within 30 minutes of here,” Kinnaird said. “I think there’s the demand there. I just think we should see where the demand is before putting taxpayers’ dollars toward additional incentives in that space.”
Kinnaird said he first voiced his concerns after the council approved TIF funding for an AC Hotel by Marriott planned at Sixth Street and Mary Avenue.
“I was very clear at that point that I was not interested in providing any taxpayer support for additional short term lodging, unless it presented a uniquely compelling circumstance, which is something up to my discretion,” Kinnaird said.
Barefield, Kinnaird and Hector Sabido voted against the TIF grant, while Dillon Meek, Jim Holmes and Mayor Kyle Deaver voted in favor, resulting in a rejection of the measure.
The TIF Zone uses a portion of tax revenue from downtown properties to provide incentives for further development in the area, and the city council has final say on all TIF grants. The council’s approval of the AC Hotel grant came about a week after the TIF board recommended a grant for Heritage on Webster.
City Economic Development Director Melett Harrison said feedback from the council does affect city staff decisions on TIF projects, but that does not mean every application for a hotel or short term rental project is dead on arrival.
“If it’s a small short term rental project, they probably would be (turned down),” Harrison said. “If it’s something we’ve never seen before, it might move forward.”
She also said it is rare for city staff to turn down applications outright. Most get passed along to City Center Waco, which grades each application it gets using criteria based on the city’s “Imagine Waco” long-term planning document.
“It’s not a checklist, but if we know the council is not interested in funding short term rentals, I’m not even sure the project would get to us,” City Center Waco director Megan Henderson said. “We discuss each project on the basis of several different factors. For the most part, it would cause a great change to what city staff does with recommendations.”
In the case of Heritage on Webster, the main motivation to apply for TIF money was to improve access for fire and waste service from Jackson Avenue, said Andrew Taylor, a representative of Elm Equity, the company behind the project.
“We certainly haven’t given up home on the project, and we hear the concerns of the folks on the council,” Taylor said.
He said the development will be both a place to stay and a tourist attraction of its own. Homestead Heritage already attracts tourists and locals to its craft village, classes and annual events off Gholson Road near Elm Mott, and Heritage on Webster would feature retail space for goods produced there.
“It would be one thing if it was … a large hotel chain or something,” Taylor said. “This is a local group of folks, and the public focus is on the retail space. I guess our case is that a hotel isn’t a tourist destination, but Heritage on Webster will be a tourist destination.”
Tourism is Waco’s biggest driver of demand for hotel stays, said Carla Pendergraft, marketing director for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau. The occupancy rate for the area remains high, and the busiest weekends often bring calls to the bureau from frustrated travelers who get help finding a room.
Still, the question of how many new rooms are needed is nothing new, Pendergraft said.
“Everybody always asks me, ‘when is it going to be too much?’” Pendergraft said. “Well, each hotel is different, and they’ve got different market segments they’re pursuing. So, each one kind of affects the market a little bit differently. Demand isn’t flat. It’s also rising.”
With tourism driving demand in Waco, hotels are busiest on the weekends, she said. That is essentially the inverse of Dallas, where corporate weekday meetings tend to drive demand, she said.
“If you want a hotel room (in Waco) Monday through Thursday, you’re not going to have much trouble getting one,” Pendergraft said. “If you want one on many, many weekends, it’s going to be really hard to find one.”
As of December Waco’s hotel occupancy rate was at 72.1%, higher than the most recently reported quarterly statewide average of 69.1%.
“We’re still in the top five (Texas markets), even with the new additions of our hotels,” Pendergraft said. “That’s probably going to change as more hotels come online.”
