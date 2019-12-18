The Waco City Council approved up to $4.5 million in hotel occupancy tax rebates for an AC Hotel by Marriott slated for construction at Mary Avenue and Sixth Street.
It is the third such deal for recently announced hotels, but at least some council members said they would need to be convinced before offering another one.
The tax rebates, amounting to as much as a 65% break over the eight-year deal, would be in addition to an $8.7 million grant from the city’s Tax Increment Financing fund. SRH Hospitality Waco Downtown Investments LLC must hit investment, hiring and performance goals to get the full amount of the tax break.
SRH Hospitality Waco must hit 85% of its proposed $40.4 million capital investment, generate at least 50% of the projected hotel occupancy tax each year and create at least 85% of the 45 full-time jobs the hotel is projected to bring to Waco. If the hotel gets its full TIF grant and maxes out its tax rebate, public subsidies would account for almost a third of the $40.4 million capital investment.
This would be the third hotel development to get tax rebates under similar deals, city Economic Development Director Melett Harrison said.
“They have agreed to work with the Waco Convention Center on room blocks for conventions and room rates to allow them to benefit their bookings and get the conventions they are looking for,” Harrison said. “And (they) have an agreement with the local chambers, specifically working with them on the hiring process.”
Harrison said the hotel would work to hire local contractors and subcontractors for the construction process, then work with the chambers of commerce to hire residents in the city’s core. The developer of a group of hotels planned near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bridge Street, and the developer of a hotel planned at Second Street and Mary Avenue. have similar tax deals, in addition to TIF backing. Another hotel planned at Third Street and Mary has received TIF backing but not an occupancy tax rebate.
“I want to say the incentives have been comparable,” Harrison said.
The deal with SRH has a base rebate of 55% of city hotel occupancy tax revenue, which would bump up by 5% if two-thirds of the hotel’s jobs are filled by Waco residents or one-third of the jobs are filled by residents of the Waco city core. The rebate would hit 65% if the hotel meets both of those employment benchmarks.
District 2 Councilman Hector Sabido, whose district includes the hotel site, said he is in favor of public garage parking that is built into the project, as well as the incentives encouraging local hiring both during construction and once the hotel is up and running.
“The reason I am in favor of this particular project is because of the local flavor being brought into it and the local people taking advantage of it, so thank you for including that,” Sabido said.
This marks the second time this year the council has approved tax rebates for an incoming hotel. The city council in April approved up to $4.5 million in hotel occupancy tax rebates for an Embassy Suites hotel planned for 301 S. Second St. The Embassy Suites agreement includes the same 5% bonus rebate encouraging the hiring of city core residents.
Councilman Jim Holmes said while he is in favor of the project, the council should exercise more discretion with hotel occupancy tax rebates going forward.
“Now that we’ve got three of them on deck, I think we need to be more thoughtful of more hotel projects downtown,” Holmes said. “As these go up and more are completed, what does our room count look like?”
Councilman John Kinnaird said he agrees with Holmes.
“I do think, given how robust our occupancy rate is right now, the amount of supply coming on in the next few years, that absent a uniquely compelling project, I have no interest in supporting any additional incentives for any future hotels that might make their way into town,” Kinnaird said. “I’m happy to have them, happy to make sure the infrastructure is in place to support them, but other than that I’m not interested in doing anything else like this.”
Waco’s hotel occupancy rate sat at 74.1% as of November, said Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing for the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau. That is a slight decrease from last year’s rate of 75.2%. Waco had the highest hotel occupancy rate in the state last year but has slipped to fourth place, Pendergraft said.
The slip in the occupancy rate is a result of new hotels added in the market, she said.
“[Demand] is slightly up over last year, just not enough to offset supply,” Pendergraft said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.