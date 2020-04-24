Allen E. Samuels, known for his car dealerships across several states and his multiple business and philanthropy efforts in Waco, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Samuels, 86, died Thursday in Fort Worth. Funeral services are still pending, according to an obituary released by family and business associates.
Samuels moved from Waco to Rockport some 15 years ago, but he has maintained Waco businesses including Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat, Allen Samuels House of Travel, Allen Samuels Realty and Allen Samuels Sports, which operates the city-owned Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center. Over the years, he has owned and operated 21 dealerships, mostly in Texas.
He was known as the amiable star of commercials for Allen Samuels Chevrolet-Geo-Mercedes Benz, which maintained his name even after he sold the business to employees in the early 2000s. He also built a name as a reliable supporter of Waco causes, including youth sports activities, scouting, junior livestock shows and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. He was the largest buyer of animals raised by McLennan County youth in 4-H and FFA programs, according to the obituary.
“It was my honor to pay special tribute to my friends, Allen and Donna Samuels, at this year’s McLennan County Junior Livestock Show auction,” said auction official Clayton Hall in the news release. “Allen Samuels has inspired other businesses to participate and he has also helped existing participants raise the level of money they pay for these animals. He will be missed, but his legacy will continue.”
Samuels got his start in the car business in 1963 and in nine years worked his way up to being general sales manager at Bill McKay Chevrolet in Fort Worth. He left to become a consultant to dealerships, and in 1983, he bought and turned around a struggling Dodge dealership in North Richland Hills.
He moved to Waco upon buying the Waco Chevrolet dealership from Bobby Steakley in 1990. After selling the dealership to employees in the early 2000s, he continued operating car dealerships around Texas and ultimately bought the Waco Dodge dealership in 2009 and built a new facility for it on Loop 340 two years later.
