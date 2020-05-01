The city of Waco is poised to annex two Texas Central Park industrial sites that will be developed soon. One will be home to a manufacturer of plastic clothes hangers, and the other potential user has not yet publicly announced its plans or identity.
The Waco Plan Commission voted to recommend annexation of the sites, which are being sold by the Waco Industrial Foundation.
“We’ve had a longstanding agreement with Waco Industrial Foundation,” city Planning Director Clint Peters said. “Their properties aren’t annexed into the city until they get ready to sell and develop them.”
On the first 65-acre site, Merrick Engineering, now based in California, plans to open a manufacturing facility for plastic clothes hangers and a new corporate headquarters at 7201 Mars Drive. The city and McLennan County reached a deal with Merrick late last year to provide a $950,000 grant and $1.1 million in tax breaks if it follows through with plans to spend $33 million on its new 400,000-square-foot facility and meets associated hiring and other targets in the coming years. Merrick has existing local operations that it plans to relocate into the new facility.
The other the Plan Commission recommended for annexation includes 93 acres near Highway 6 and Bagby Avenue, with Exchange Parkway to the south and Ford, Honda and Hyundai auto dealerships to the north along the highway.
The Waco Industrial Foundation's property is generally in the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction, meaning the city has certain authority over the area but property owners are not subject to city taxes. The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce manages the foundation, which was formed in 1952 and is led by a 24-member volunteer board, according to the chamber website.
Peters said the city does not know what company plans to buy the property from the foundation, or what the site would be used for, other than "industrial development." The foundation is still listed as the property's owner on the McLennan County Appraisal District's website.
“Both of (the properties) are surrounding by the city of Waco,” Peters said. “It represents these little doughnut holes where Waco Industrial Foundation owns the land in these areas.”
Peters said most of the city’s industrial district was owned by the Waco Industrial Foundation at one time.
“You go back to the '70s, there’s probably been, I would say 50 separate annexations for property when it gets developed,” Peters said.
The Legends Crossing mixed-use development near Interstate 35 and Highway 6, and the Caterpillar distribution facility and the Walmart Return Center off of Bagby went through the same process.
“We haven’t had any in a while,” Peters said. “Probably the Caterpillar site was the most recent one, six to eight years ago.”
Peters said it is not unusual for industrial projects to get to their advanced stages before a company, or the Waco Industrial Foundation, makes a public announcement.
“They did not make that information available to us yet, besides that it’s going to be an industrial development,” Peters said of the foundation. “Typically they don’t start the annexation process until they know for sure that it’s going to be developed.”
Peters said the days of involuntary annexation are largely over in Texas.
“We don’t do a lot of annexations,” Peters said. “We used to do a lot of involuntary annexations, where the city would annex land without getting permission from landowners. But the way the state law has changed over the years, you can’t annex without an election process.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.