Five Guys Burgers and Fries apparently became just another guy in Waco’s increasingly crowded dining scene, shuttering its location near Waco and Valley Mills drives following business on Sunday, ending a 10-year run.
Five Guys, founded in 1986 and based in Virginia, arrived at Waco’s Brazos Place shopping center riding a wave of rave reviews nationally. Forbes magazine reported in 2012 it had become the fastest growing restaurant chain in America, and former President Barack Obama was famously photographed placing orders at Five Guys locales in Washington, D.C. West Coast media weighed in with articles wondering if Five Guys posed a threat to In-N-Out Burger as that region’s most popular burger chain.
Alas, Five Guys apparently slipped in the rankings locally.
“I think sales had dwindled, their lease was up, and they decided it wasn’t worth continuing at that location,” said Waco real estate agent Pat Farrar, with Reid Peevey Company, who was pursuing the listing Monday. He already markets nearby space vacated in summer 2019 by Pei Wei Asian Diner, which ended a 12-year run in Brazos Place shopping center.
Pei Wei had run afoul of the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which shut it down temporarily following a surprise lunchtime inspection in summer 2018. It reopened under new management a few days later.
“I showed it today,” Farrar said Monday of the Pei Wei space.
Five Guys did not shutter its Waco location “out of nowhere,” said Farrar, noting that lease renewals had been under discussion.
He said Five Guys’ 10-year lease in Brazos Place shopping center had expired. The center belongs to the Young family, which also owns Tymco, a manufacturer of street-sweeping equipment on East Industrial Boulevard.
Farrar said competition among burger destinations locally continues to grow, with locally owned establishments such as Cupp’s, Kim’s, Christi’s, Tom’s, Capt. Billy Whizzbangs and Dubl-R, among others, competing with national or regional chains. Newcomers to the scene include Twisted Root, Billy Bob’s Burgers Bar & Grill, Hagan’s Handcrafted, In-N-Out Burger and Hat Creek Burger Co., to name a few. Hagan’s has opened a second location on North 19th Street, Whizzbangs another at Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.
Carl’s Jr., meanwhile, closed its location on southbound Interstate 35, and the space is being listed by local real estate agent Josh Carter.
Two Five Guys staffers were sitting at a table inside the restaurant Monday afternoon. They said they could not be quoted by name as they were not authorized to speak for the company, and they referred comment to the chain’s media relations office, which had not returned calls by late Monday.
One staffer, who was not talking in an official capacity, said it is his understanding Five Guys has not written off the Waco market.
He said the Waco store is corporately owned, not franchised.
Five Guys now has about 1,500 locations, according to online sources.
