Mom-and-pop restaurants needing exposure, and orders to go, prompted the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to collaborate on a “Business Bingo” promotion.

“Using social media in a time of social distancing, the chamber was able to provide 48 local restaurants exposure to 50,000 people in a month’s time,” African-American Chamber President John Bible said in a press release.

The Bingo game captured the imagination of customers and businesses alike, as take-out guests would order food to go, show up to retrieve their meals, pick up a receipt and mark out corresponding blocks on their Bingo cards, Bible said in an interview. They were able to qualify for inclusion in a drawing that saw two winners taking home baskets of goodies worth $250 apiece.

The two chambers made Bingo cards available to the participating restaurants, or cards could be printed out online, Bible said.

“We’re in the midst of something very serious, very daunting, and we thought this would bring smiles to faces, let small business know we’re thinking about them,” he said.

The two chambers called their promotion Starbridge Business Bingo, which represents a blending of logos, the star in the African-American Chamber’s and the bridge in the Hispanic Chamber’s.

With changes in COVID-19 restrictions allowing “retail-to-go,” Bible said the chambers will sponsor a new game targeting mom-and-pop retail stores. Participation is free, and chamber membership is not required. A grand prize drawing has been tentatively scheduled for May 26, Bible said.

More details are available at buylocalwaco.com.

