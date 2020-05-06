Year in photos (copy)

Fireworks exploded over the I-35 Brazos River bridge near McLane Stadium in this July 4, 2019 photo.

The annual Brazos Nights concert series and Fourth on the Brazos have been canceled by the city of Waco.

Though some businesses have reopened as the state eases restrictions, McLennan County is still under emergency orders that don’t allow social gatherings and stress physical distancing.

The Brazos Nights concert series, a free event open to the public, typically runs through spring and summer, with most concerts at Indian Spring Park. It concludes with the Independence Day celebration, Fourth on the Brazos, offering musical acts and fireworks on the Brazos River near McLane Stadium.

Waco city staff discussed the possibility of canceling the events during Tuesday’s city council meeting and made the announcement in a news release Wednesday morning. According to the release, both events have been a Waco tradition for more than 30 years, with the Fourth of July celebration drawing more than 30,000 people to the downtown and river area.

