Teaching college-level courses in starting a business convinced David Grubbs young people needed to start learning the basics years earlier.
The needed to start more than a decade earlier, judging by his Boss Club Foundation's summer entrepreneurship program. Grubbs and co-founder Charlie Gasmire, both former Baylor University business majors who have started ventures of their own, launched a program last year to assist children as young as 7 who have an interest in turning a profit and learning life lessons.
The second program will start July 11, with a large closing ceremony to be held at Baylor University on Aug. 1.
A total of 125 took part in last year's Boss Club program, which catered to students ages 7 to 14. This year the age range peaks at 18, meaning high school students may get involved. With donations arriving, and with hopes high for continued successful fundraising, Boss Club hopes to enroll 250 students in the three-week course free to participants.
"Entrepreneurship is more than just starting a business. It's a mindset that can be applied to any pursuit," Gasmire wrote in a press release. "Through starting a business, students get to naturally sharpen their people skills, increase their financial literacy and ignite their creative energy."
Last year's pilot program brought together students from 36 schools in Waco and the surrounding area. This year's expanded version is made possible in part by a $10,000 donation from the Magnolia Foundation, a benefactor founded by two local business leaders, Chip and Joanna Gaines.
"Local youth development continues to be a major focal point for the foundation," executive director Callie Schrank said in the press release. "The entrepreneurial spirit in Waco is more prominent now than ever before and it's because of organizations like Boss Club Foundation that this city has become a place where even the youngest dreamers can pursue a future doing whatever it is they're passionate about."
The program involves using Boss Club business kits that include raw materials for a defined product, packaging and labeling, advertising flyers and thank-you notes, and a curriculum authored by entrepreneurs and educators, according to information Grubbs provided the Tribune-Herald.
Participants can choose from among six kits: dog treat, cake pop, bath bomb, candle, fudge or a video course that allows youngsters to choose their own product. They actually make something to be sold, with access to a commercial kitchen, then film their presentations and visit the Waco Downtown Farmers Market to make sales pitches as the three weeks unfold.
They also meet with local sponsors and businesses, receiving instruction in opening bank accounts or in designing or packaging treats and candles.
Participants also have access to programs sponsored by Start Up Waco, which has opened a coworking center on Austin Avenue called Hustle.
Finally, when the program is complete, participants and their families take part in a ceremony where they receive awards.
"Baylor's Department of Entrepreneurship seeks to inspire confidence and equip student entrepreneurs for success through a variety of initiatives," Kendall Artz, director of Baylor's Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise, is quoted as saying in the press release. "The summer entrepreneurship program is a unique program to connect with families and develop traits such as leadership, creativity and integrity in young entrepreneurs."
Participants get to keep profits generated by their products, Grubbs said.
To date Boss Club Foundation has raised sponsorships for 125 students at $100 per person, Grubbs said. It is seeking pledges for 125 more.
Anyone interested in contributing can visit bossclubfoundation.org. Registration will start May 1.
